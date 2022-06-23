How to buy a home when renting

(KRON) — On today’s installment of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses rising stocks on Wall Street, the FDA ban on Juul e-cigarettes and how to move from renting to buying a home.

Winner: Wall Street strives for a comebac k

Stocks rose as the market tried to recover some of the steep losses suffered in 2022, even as Wall Street continued to weigh recession risks.

The bounce likely is a temporary reversal that comes along with very oversold conditions.

Consumer staples stocks such as Clorox were up 3%. Shares of Costco, Kellogg and McCormick each gained 2%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke on monetary policy with congressional lawmakers for a second day. Powell noted that a recession is a “possibility.”

Nike is making a full exit from Russia, three months after suspending its operations there. For Nike, which gets less than 1% of its revenue from Ukraine and Russia combined, the move is largely symbolic rather than material.

Elon Musk called Tesla’s new factories in Germany and Texas “gigantic money furnaces” that are losing billions of dollars.

Americans gave $485 billion to charity in 2021, a new record (but not enough to keep pace with inflation).

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and model and actress Jerry Hall are getting divorced after six years of marriage. This will be the fourth divorce for Murdoch, 91. Hall, 65, was previously married to The Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger. Murdoch owns The Wall Street Journal , The New York Post and Fox News.

The Department of Education has agreed to cancel $6 billion in debt for some 200,000 student loan borrowers who brought a class action lawsuit against it.

Winner: FDA has banned Juul e-cigarettes

US health officials have banned Juul Labs e-cigarettes.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the order for Juul Labs to take its e-cigarettes off the market this morning.

These were huge in the Bay Area. The e-cigarette brand gained popularity in 2017 following a large social campaign. The brand became known for its fruity flavors and faced FDA scrutiny over concerns that its marketing campaign was targeting minors.

The brand was most popular with individuals under the age of 18.

Last year, over 2 million US middle school and high school student used e-cigarettes in 2021.

In 2019, Juul Labs stopped selling fruity flavored e-cigarettes.

Sales of the brand have fallen in recent years. Between 2018 and 2021, the company’s value plunged from $38 billion to less than $5 billion.

Shares of Marlboro-maker Altria, which owns a 35% stake in Juul, fell more than 8% in trading Wednesday morning.

Winner: Renting when you want to own a home

An article in USA Today questioned if as housing prices soar, will we become a nation of renters?

Homeownership is at the core of the American dream. A home is the most valuable asset many of us will ever own, a pool of equity that can be tapped to pay a child’s tuition or cushion our retirement.

If you choose to rent in the past few years, you might feel between a rock and a hard place, worried about soaring rent and not sure when to buy a home.

Home ownership rates for households headed by adults between 25 and 40 years old were roughly 8% lower than in 2000.

The surge in housing prices has been fueled in part by a shortage of homes to meet demand.

Rents continue to rise, increasing 5.2% from 2021.

Paying higher rent can make it harder to save for a down payment on a home.

Solutions to these problems may be:

Consider buying out of market and renting close to job.

Consider investing in REITs, which are stocks that buy real estate so you do get exposure.

Consider waiting for a housing recession, which comes every 13-15 years, and buy when foreclosures and bankruptcies are hitting the market if you have nerves of steel.

