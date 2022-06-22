ECCHA Annual Thrift Sale

Puppy teething is a natural part of every dog's life and can be pretty uncomfortable for many dogs. Dog toys designed to alleviate the pain and discomfort associated with teething can be a huge relief during this time, which usually begins at about two weeks old and can continue for anywhere between six and eight months, which is when most dogs have their adult teeth. Finding the right chew toy for baby teeth will depend on your dog's preference, and most teething toys for puppies are made of rubber, plastic, rope, plush, and sometimes edible materials. Your puppy will probably go through multiple chew toys during their teething stage, and finding one that's durable can be easy on your budget, and serve as a sense of comfort and dependability for a young pup.

