DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people were brought to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of SR 101 and SR 8 on Sunday afternoon. Police say Francisco Jimenez was driving south on SR 101 with two passengers, 30-year-old Matildo Lopez and 19-year-old Karina Jimenez, when he failed to yield to a stop sign. He crossed into the path of 46-year-old Jessica Warren who was driving west on SR 8.

DEKALB COUNTY, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO