San Francisco, CA

Lawmakers react to SCOTUS decision on guns

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – California elected officials are responding forcefully to the United States Supreme Court’s decision today, ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen that New York’s law denying most people a concealed-carry permit is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment.

Supreme Court expands gun rights in major Second Amendment ruling

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) had the most direct statement via Twitter : “The Supreme Court — once again ignoring the plain text of the Second Amendment — is now requiring states to allow the Wild West on their streets, with people walking around armed in public. This Court is beyond out of control. This Court is dangerous to our country.”

Governor Gavin Newsom (D), a former mayor of San Francisco, said today is “a dark day in America” and the decision was “shameful.”

“This is a dangerous decision from a court hell bent on pushing a radical ideological agenda and infringing on the rights of states to protect our citizens from being gunned down in our streets, schools, and churches,” the governor stated via Twitter .

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California), another former mayor of San Francisco, stated that “In addition to overturning New York’s concealed carry law, this decision also puts in jeopardy similar concealed carry laws in California and six other states. It means more people will carry guns in bars, in shopping malls, in churches, hospitals, movie theaters, even schools. This isn’t the way to save lives.”

Feinstein argued that “This decision is a step in the wrong direction.”

“Studies have concluded that when states weaken the permitting process for buying guns, violent crime increases, including homicides,” she stated. “In the wake of two massacres last month in Buffalo and Uvalde, we must do more to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people, not less.”

Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Vallejo), chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, stated that “the Supreme Court is stripping states of their ability to set gun regulations to keep their citizens safe.”

“New York’s law was on the books for over 100 years. Today’s extreme ruling undermines the authority of states to responsibility regulate the use of firearms and will lead to more gun violence,” Thompson stated. “As Chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and a lifelong responsible gun owner, I am committed passing legislation that respects our Second Amendment rights while protecting our kids, schools, and communities. There must be immediate action on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and additional commonsense gun violence prevention legislation that will save lives.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta also expressed his opposition to today’s ruling, issuing a statement saying he “reaffirmed his support for commonsense gun laws.”

“Californians are committed to safeguarding our citizens, our children, and our future through commonsense gun laws,” said AG Bonta. “States still have the right to limit concealed carry permits to those who may safely possess firearms. Our office has been watching this issue closely. We are working with the Governor and the legislature to advance legislation that is both constitutional and will maintain safety for Californians.”

In a press release, Bonta announced that he would be joining with other state leaders on Thursday to announce new legislation and speak out in response to the Supreme Court’s decision.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also issued a statement on the ruling:

“The Supreme Court’s decision will create nightmares for urban police departments struggling to keep cities safe amid nearly ubiquitous gun possession.  If firearm possession cannot be regulated, then our focus must shift.   The imperative grows for sensible gun regulation that reduces the risk of gun harm, such as through San José’s approach : requiring gun owners to obtain insurance, and reinvesting gun fees in mental health, domestic violence prevention, and other services—particularly for households where a gun is owned.”

KRON4 News

