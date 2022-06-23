Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Alzheimer's Education Bill in Fort Lauderdale
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed funding for Alzheimer's disease research and signed a bill related to Alzheimer's education...www.nbcmiami.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed funding for Alzheimer's disease research and signed a bill related to Alzheimer's education...www.nbcmiami.com
Hey Brother musk you better hurry up and buy this Google out so that we can start telling the truth on this supposed to be open mic for everybody long as you don't lie or defame anybody truth is always good that's what I was taught I've been here close to 80 years I know they've taken half the decent subjects out of school all day teaches babysitting and hairdressing
Comments / 8