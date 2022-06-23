ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Early voting for 2022 Oklahoma primary election underway in Tulsa County

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Early voting in the 2022 Oklahoma primary election is underway in Tulsa County. Doors opened at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Tulsa County Election Board near North Denver Avenue and West Fairview Street in Tulsa. Those wanting to vote Thursday have until 6 p.m.

Early voting continues Friday, June 24 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and an extra hour has been added on Saturday thanks to new legislation. Those wanting to vote Saturday can go to the election board office from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Due to staffing constraints, the location on Denver is the only place to participate in early voting in Tulsa County.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman says new voter ID cards have been issued to all 370 thousand registered voters. Some voting precincts may have changed location, due to redistricting following the latest census.

It’s important to check the information on your new voter ID card to verify the location of your polling station if you plan to head to the polls on Tuesday, June 28.

You can also check the Oklahoma voter portal to confirm the location of your polling station.

An extra day for early voting has been added for the general election in November, thanks to legislation signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt last May.

©2022 Cox Media Group

