ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Live updates | Reaction to Supreme Court's gun decision

By The Associated Press
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Flnbk_0gJuye7000
Supreme Court Guns FILE — A police officer guards the main entrance to the Supreme Court in Washington, Oct. 9, 2018. The Supreme Court, Thursday, June 23, 2022, struck down a restrictive New York gun law in a major ruling for gun rights. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) (Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The Latest on the Supreme Court ruling on New York's gun law:

NEW YORK — In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling Thursday, at least one advocacy group urged lawmakers to avoid passing regulations that continue to make it too hard for members of Black and brown communities to own guns.

“New York’s gun licensing regulations have been arbitrarily and discriminatorily applied, disproportionately ensnaring the people we represent, the majority of whom are from communities of color, in the criminal legal system,” the Legal Aid Society said in a statement released by the nonprofit’s spokesperson Redmond Haskins.

The group recognized the ruling as “an affirmative step toward ending arbitrary licensing standards that have inhibited lawful Black and Brown gun ownership in New York,” stating that criminalization of gun ownership by people of color "has never prevented violence and serves only to further marginalize and incarcerate people from BIPOC communities.”

___

MORE ON THE DECISION:

Supreme Court expands gun rights, striking New York limits

States with strict gun-permitting laws consider next steps

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Supreme Court: https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court

___

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut’s former longtime attorney general and a key participant in the bipartisan gun violence legislation negotiations, called Thursday’s ruling “deeply destructive” in a tweet.

He predicted it “will unleash even more gun violence on American communities.”

Blumenthal said the ruling will put more guns in public spaces instead of “upholding commonsense safeguards to reduce gun violence” This, he said in the tweet, will “open the floodgates to invalidate sensible gun safety laws in more states.”

___

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, said his office will examine Thursday’s ruling to determine its impact on Maryland and “continue to fight to protect the safety of Marylanders.

“Today’s decision means more deaths and more pain in a country already awash in gun violence,” Frosh said in a statement.

In the statement, Frosh contends people carrying firearms in public places is a dangerous thing to have become the norm.

“The epidemic of gun violence sweeping our nation demonstrates daily the folly of introducing more guns into this boiling cauldron,” he said.

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says he’s “deeply disappointed” by the Supreme Court’s Thursday ruling striking down New York state’s century-old restrictions on the concealed carry of firearms.

In a statement, the president said the ruling “contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all.” He added that after mass shootings across the U.S., the country should be doing more, not less, to rein in firearm availability.

As Congress appears set to approve modest gun law changes, Biden urged states to go further and “enact and enforce commonsense laws to make their citizens and communities safer from gun violence.”

“I call on Americans across the country to make their voices heard on gun safety. Lives are on the line,” he added.

___

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a statement Thursday criticizing the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.

He stated the ruling puts New Yorkers “at further risk of gun violence.”

Adams said the city has and will continue efforts to mitigate risks of gun violence in the city, including reviews of defining license application processes and “sensitive locations” where guns are banned.

“We will work together to mitigate the risks this decision will create once it is implemented, as we cannot allow New York to become the Wild West,” the statement said.

“This decision may have opened an additional river feeding the sea of gun violence, but we will do everything we can to dam it,” he added.

___

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island Democratic state Rep. Robert Craven said Thursday he wasn’t surprised by the ruling.

“I see the court headed in that direction,” he said. “It’s taking a stricter interpretation that the Second Amendment is absolute — it says what it says, you have a right to bear arms.”

Craven, an attorney and chair of the state's House Judiciary Committee, questioned whether the court will now use that same thought process for cases about banning military-style weapons.

For concealed carry permits, New York’s requirements are more onerous than Rhode Island’s are. Craven said he represented the city of East Providence, Rhode Island in three cases where permit denials were challenged in the past decade, and the city prevailed in all three at the state Supreme Court.

Craven said he’ll read the opinion in the New York case to determine whether or not it creates a concern that Rhode Island’s requirements could be challenged, and whether that can be remedied by state legislation.

___

NEW YORK — New York's members of Congress reacted to Thursday's Supreme Court ruling that struck down a state gun law. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik applauded the ruling and said it “correctly declares New York’s shameful attempt to shred Second Amendment rights of New Yorkers unconstitutional.” Stefanik is a Republican and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump,

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called the ruling “irresponsible” and “downright dangerous.”

“Our nation is in the middle of a gun violence epidemic and instead of working to protect our communities, this court has made it even easier for potentially dangerous people to carry concealed handguns in public spaces,” the Democrat said.

___

NEW YORK — Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that struck down a New York gun law requiring people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry one in public has no immediate impact on other laws, including rules on background checks and age requirements for gun purchases.

That’s according to Alex McCourt, the director of legal research for the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

McCourt said that instead, courts will reevaluate the laws, determining whether they violate the Second Amendment.

“It’s possible that these laws will face a new challenge, and that’s particularly true for any laws governing the public use of guns which was not previously considered part of the Second Amendment,” McCourt said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Maryland, NY
New York City, NY
Government
State
Rhode Island State
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Robert Craven
Person
Brian Frosh
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elise Stefanik
The Independent

‘My rights shouldn’t be a fundraising point’: Video of protester angry at Democratic money-grab goes viral

A video of a protester outraged at the Democrats for fundraising off of the Supreme Court striking down Roe v Wade has gone viral after she said “my rights shouldn’t be a fundraising point”. Protesters disappointed over the US Supreme Court’s ruling have also turned their ire on Democratic Party, blasting them for being quick to call for donations after the decision while not taking steps for decades to codify Roe provisions into law.Thousands have taken to the streets since Friday to protest the ruling and have openly expressed their anger at the Democratic party and its leadership.One protester,...
PROTESTS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Supreme Court accused of ‘inviting religion into classroom’ by saying football coach had right to pray

The Supreme Court has been accused of “inviting religion into the classroom” after it said a high school football coach had the right to pray on the touchline.The top US court on Monday expanded the religious rights of government employees by ruling in favour of a Christian former public high school football coach in Washington state who had sued after being suspended from his job for refusing to stop leading prayers with players on the field after games. While the decision was cheered by the coach, Joseph Kennedy, and those who thought his first amendment rights had been abused, it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court rules high school football coach had constitutional right to pray on field

The US Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority has ruled in favour of a high school football coach who gathered his team to pray at 50-yard lines after games, a case that could have wider impacts to First Amendment protections that prevent the government from imposing religious views.A ruling on 27 June from Justice Neil Gorsuch argues that “there is no conflict between the constitutional commands of the First Amendment in this case” and only the “mere shadow” of a conflict, “a false choice premised on a misconstruction of the Establishment Clause” of the First Amendment that prohibits government intervention in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Gun Safety#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Bipoc#Un
Daily Mail

NY Supreme Court strikes down New York City's law allowing noncitizens to vote

The New York state Supreme Court struck down a New York City law allowing noncitizens to vote on Monday. The New York City Council approved a law last December allowing legal residents who have been in the city for at least 30 days, including those with green cards and DACA recipients, to vote in city elections starting in 2023. The law would have added around 800,000 noncitizens to the city's voter rolls, but would not have allowed them to vote in state or federal elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
101K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy