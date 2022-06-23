Russell voters allow fire pits, pass $4.82M budget for town, school
thereminder.com
5 days ago
RUSSELL — Approximately 50 people attended the Russell Annual Town Meeting on June 13, with Moderator Illtyd Fernandez-Sierra presiding. All items passed, with some discussion about the Gateway schools assessment and regional agreement. The longest discussion of the night was about a proposed fire pit regulation. At the...
SOUTH HADLEY – Following discussions on how to fill the vacant seat left on the Selectboard after one of its members died earlier in the month, South Hadley officials have decided to wait on a vote for a special election to fill the seat later this fall. Sarah Etelman,...
HOLYOKE – In her first campaign swing through Western Massachusetts since the Democratic Party Convention, Attorney General Maura Healey picked up four endorsements from Holyoke officials and spoke about several priorities while visiting The Victory Theater. Mayor Joshua Garcia, City Council President Todd McGee, City Councilor At-Large Tessa Murphy-Romboletti,...
Great Barrington — After seeing the approval of a controversial short-term rental bylaw at the annual town meeting earlier this month, members of the Great Barrington selectboard have been accused of violating the state’s open meeting laws by two town residents who had fought the passage of the bylaw.
NORTHAMPTON – During a special meeting on June 23, the Northampton School Committee discussed the process in which an interim superintendent will be chosen. According to Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, the goal is for the full School Committee to meet the potential candidates for the interim superintendent position on July 7 at 6:30 p.m. The committee officially finalized the posting for the job during a June 14 meeting.
Driving by the Connecticut river that runs through Springfield and Agawam, drivers may have noticed construction ramping up. It's called the River Crossing Project, and it aims to construct new water treatment pipes.
The Calvin, The Rivoli, The Bing, The Garden, The Amherst, The Paramount, The Casino – all theaters that were once operated by Western Massachusetts’ Theaters, a local company whose decision to walk away from properties continues to affect communities to this day. I was thinking about the history...
(WTNH) — As of July 1, it will be legal to sell marijuana in Connecticut, but it’s much more complicated than that. With a stroke of a pen a year ago, Governor Ned Lamont ushered in a new era in Connecticut. Marijuana became legal last summer and this summer it will be legal to sell it.
NORTHAMPTON – The Arts and Culture Department of Northampton is assembling a pool of artists interested in creating a “large scale, painted decorative mural” at Thornes Marketplace representing the growth and culture in the city. According to the callout, three artists will be selected from a pool...
When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Connecticut are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.
HOLYOKE – The Holyoke Public Library has announced plans for their 2022 summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”. The program is being done with the help of iRead, a flexible nonprofit reading program designed by librarians that features appealing incentives, compelling and adaptable themes, and a comprehensive resource guide full of ideas for summer reading programs and engagement. The Holyoke Public Library has used programs from iRead in the past to supplement their summer reading programs within the community.
Editor’s note: The following column takes place sometime in the distant future. Not long ago, one of my great-great-grandchildren asked me, as the last remaining local who was alive at the time, how people reacted to the construction of Great Barrington’s first traffic roundabout in 2022. And while my blessed life of 105 years, and counting, has been filled with many otherwise memorable things that I’ve since forgotten, there was never a chance I wouldn’t remember every detail of The Great Roundabout War of 2022 to 2024. And that is not just because the story was memorialized in prolific local historian Bernard Drew’s six-volume, 1,700-page, detail-rich epic, “Rage and Roundabouts: The Battle of Routes 7, 23, and 41,” which became a popular film starring Tom Cruise and that featured Drew in a legendary, scene-stealing cameo filmed at Mason Library.
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from June 19-25. There were 51 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 3,390 square foot home on Greenwich Plains Road in Ware that sold for $400,000.
WESTFIELD – After a two-year hiatus, it was back to normal as hundreds gathered on the athletic field at Westfield South Middle School for the Fireworks for Freedom celebration Sunday. “We are thrilled to bring this celebration of our nation back to the city,” said Mayor Michael McCabe, “I...
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester’s License Commission meets on Thursday, June 30, with an agenda that includes licenses transfers for new ownership of O’Connor’s Restaurant at 1160 West Boylston Street. Brendan and Claire O’Connor opened O’Connor’s in 1989, after immigrating a year earlier from Ireland....
Six state parks have closed for the day after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Silver Sands State Park in Milford was the latest, closed at about 3:30 p.m. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam was shuttered to new visitors soon after 11:30 a.m., officials...
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was an increased police presence Sunday evening in the area of 89 Genesee Street in Springfield. When our Western Mass News crew first arrived around 7 p.m., several police cruisers and a medical response vehicle were on-scene, along with caution tape blocking off a house.
Comments / 0