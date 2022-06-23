ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

Pastor, congregants tear up as church concludes final service

thereminder.com
 5 days ago

SOUTHWICK — After 206 years in the Southwick community, Christ Church United Methodist had its final service June 19 before closing down permanently at the end of the month. The Rev. Ken Blanchard teared up as he closed out his final service in Southwick on Sunday. "The closing...

www.thereminder.com

thereminder.com

Hampden County single moms shatter stereotypes in book

HOLYOKE – The Care Center is a place where young mothers, mostly single moms gather to continue taking high school classes they set aside when their child was born. Some are just girls, others are young adults. But they're all here to earn their high school equivalency degrees.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
thereminder.com

33 Outside summer dance parties return to Northampton

NORTHAMPTON – The Northampton Center for the Arts has announced that the 33 Outside summer dance parties at 33 Hawley St. will return this year across four different days throughout the summer. The series is an outdoor, family-friendly, community dance party that is free and open to the public.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
thereminder.com

Holyoke Library ready for summer 2022 reading program

HOLYOKE – The Holyoke Public Library has announced plans for their 2022 summer reading program, "Read Beyond the Beaten Path.". The program is being done with the help of iRead, a flexible nonprofit reading program designed by librarians that features appealing incentives, compelling and adaptable themes, and a comprehensive resource guide full of ideas for summer reading programs and engagement. The Holyoke Public Library has used programs from iRead in the past to supplement their summer reading programs within the community.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

413 Biker Girls honor fallen riders with first annual ride out

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 413 Bikers Girls hosted its first annual ride out at Geraldine's Live Music Bar and Grill in Chicopee to honor fallen riders. "We are having a ride out for our fallen riders, meaning everyone who has fallen off, all the deceased people that we know," said Sharon Valentin of 413 Biker Girls.
CHICOPEE, MA
Southwick, MA
Southwick, MA
Massachusetts Society
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A conversation with Dr. Bill Petit

(WTNH) — This summer marks 15 years since a horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer-Hawke Petit and her daughters Hailey and Michaela in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit...
MassLive.com

Westfield gets early start on July 4 holiday (photos)

WESTFIELD – After a two-year hiatus, it was back to normal as hundreds gathered on the athletic field at Westfield South Middle School for the Fireworks for Freedom celebration Sunday. "We are thrilled to bring this celebration of our nation back to the city," said Mayor Michael McCabe, "I...
WESTFIELD, MA
Ken Blanchard
thereminder.com

Local food pantries strained by rising costs, increased need

WESTERN MASS. – It isn't only households that are affected by the economic downturn and increased cost of food and other necessities. Charitable organizations are also feeling the pinch. Food pantries exist to serve most communities in Hampden and Hampshire counties, sharing stocks of food with those who...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Designs sought for mural project at Northampton's Thornes Market

NORTHAMPTON – The Arts and Culture Department of Northampton is assembling a pool of artists interested in creating a "large scale, painted decorative mural" at Thornes Marketplace representing the growth and culture in the city. According to the callout, three artists will be selected from a pool...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
#Pastor#Congregation
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Catholic bishop reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bishop William Byrne of the Roman Catholic Dicoese of Springfield is reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade. "I affirm today's Supreme Court decision, upholding each state's right to defend life. Here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts we still have much work to do so that all citizens recognize the sanctity of all human life. We continue to work, advocate and pray that our brothers and sisters will recognize the right to life of the most vulnerable among us. This includes not just the unborn who are so precious to us, but all people who are vulnerable. We will continue to work to affirm this right, the right given by God alone that all life is sacred and intended.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Heavy presence seen on Genesee Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was an increased police presence Sunday evening in the area of 89 Genesee Street in Springfield. When our Western Mass News crew first arrived around 7 p.m., several police cruisers and a medical response vehicle were on-scene, along with caution tape blocking off a house.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Abandoned theaters provide economic development to cities

The Calvin, The Rivoli, The Bing, The Garden, The Amherst, The Paramount, The Casino – all theaters that were once operated by Western Massachusetts' Theaters, a local company whose decision to walk away from properties continues to affect communities to this day. I was thinking about the history...
AMHERST, MA
WCVB

Under the Cambridge side of the Longfellow Bridge, a hidden treasure

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Trophy Room under the Longfellow Bridge is located on the Cambridge side of the bridge. It is accessible to the public 24/7. Steampunk Museum/Palmer, MA: Located in the Palmer village of Thorndike, the museum is located in a former church. Those interested in learning more about Bruce and Melanie Rosenbaum's design business and their art can visit their website for more: www.modvic.com.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester to be Sold

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's License Commission meets on Thursday, June 30, with an agenda that includes licenses transfers for new ownership of O'Connor's Restaurant at 1160 West Boylston Street. Brendan and Claire O'Connor opened O'Connor's in 1989, after immigrating a year earlier from Ireland....
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, June 28: Back to Brimfield

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight Shayna Seymour sorts through the finds (and the better-left-behinds), meets locals who keep the markets moving, and fuels up at local food vendors. Shayna even talks to the lifestyle maven herself - Martha Stewart - about her best find from the May sales. Finally, if you think antiques are just for your grandma, you haven't been on TikTok lately!
BRIMFIELD, MA

