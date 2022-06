SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday. Davion Calvin, 21, of Vallejo, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault with a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of stolen property, two counts of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, two counts of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and driving without a license, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO