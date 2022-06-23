Hawaii bus fares increasing
The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services will be increasing fares for TheBus and TheHandi-Van beginning July 1.
I don’t catch the bus but this is too much for the people rite now everything is expensive and now this, the government don’t even help out🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
Comments / 2