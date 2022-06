Fuel prices across the country are still surging at record levels, and the Natural State is seeing new highs of its own. As of Thursday, AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in Arkansas is $5.40, which is a record for the state. The current total is 7 cents higher than the average last week and 17 cents higher than the average a month ago.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO