Project begins Monday

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host The Hamiltons at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, as part of their Lucky Lemonade summer concert series. The public is invited to come and sit awhile with Lonnie, Lawrence, Vance and Mike. This band was started over 50 years ago by Mom and Dad, Ronnie and Martha Hamilton. Lonnie and Lawrence began to join-in when they were just 11 and 12 and have continued the pursuit of this family tradition. Lonnie plays guitar, bass, fiddle, banjo and Lawrence plays guitar, bass and mandolin. On guitar and bass is Mike Powell who joined the group as a youngster. Vance Spellman joined the group a few years ago, and has also been playing the guitar since he was just a young kid.

TROY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO