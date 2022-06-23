ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Project begins Monday

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will begin a culvert replacement project...

Sidney Daily News

Powering over the dam

LOCKINGTON — The Miami Conservancy District (MCD) hosted the Logan and Shelby County Antique Power Association at the Lockington Dam on Sunday, June 26, as part of the group’s annual tour of antique tractor enthusiasts. MCD highlights the history and enthusiasm of the Logan and Shelby County Associations...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Crossing over

Kolten McCoy, 10, of Sidney, graduates from the Webelos to the Arrow of Light during a Cub Scout Pack 97 crossing over ceremony held at Tawawa Park on Friday, June 24. Kolten is the son of Patti Deel and Kyle McCoy. Several groups of Cub Scout Pack 97 members crossed the bridge to higher ranks.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Maria Stein Country Fest

Tony Mayer, left, of Covington, talks with Danny Buzza, of Huber Heights, at the Maria Stein Country Fest car show on Saturday, June 25. Buzza was impressed by Mayer’s 1964 Galaxy XL Ford.
MARIA STEIN, OH
Sidney Daily News

County record

-9:25 a.m.: traffic hazard. Deputies responded to a call in the intersection of State Route 47 and State Route 66, Fort Loramie. -11:56 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a call in the 11000 block of County Road 25-A, Sidney. -1:21 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a call in the 1700...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney, OH
Ohio Government
Ohio Traffic
Sidney, OH
Sidney Daily News

On the agendas

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, June 27, at noon at the board office, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road. Items on the agenda include administrative reports from the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director and personnel updates.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Dahlinghaus celebrates 90 years

NEW BREMEN — Willard Dahlinghaus will celebrate 90 years of life with an open house from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the New Bremen Senior Center. Willard will celebrate with his wife Eunice, children Kathy and Mike Broering, Joe and Betsy Dahlinghaus, Chris and Irene Dahlinghaus, Connie and Ken Mering and Becky and Chris Niekamp, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
NEW BREMEN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Mosquito control tablets available

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department is giving away free mosquito control larvicide tablets to Shelby County residents. Residents can stop at the Health Department and pickup these tablets to control mosquitoes on their property (a limit five packs). Mosquitos are known to transmit diseases such as West Nile virus and several forms of encephalitis. Please help “Fight the Bite” in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

FISH grateful for food donations

FISH of Shelby County would like to thank the postal workers who recently collected so much food to help fill several local food pantries. FISH was appreciative of the extra work it takes for the postal workers to gather these supplies and bring them back to the post office. We want them to know it is worth their time and effort!
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney man charged

SIDNEY — A Sidney man was arrested after allegedly discharging a gun. According to a press release, Neil Cromes, 40, of Sidney, had been charged with felonious assaut and having weapons while undeer disability. He is currently incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail,. The Sidney Police Department were dispatched...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Hot wheels in the park

Gary Bertsch, of Anna, gives Belinda Hemp, of Sidney, a ride in his 1922 Model T Touring during the Tawawa Park 5th Annual Cruise-In on Saturday, June 25. The Bertsch’s Model T will be 100-years-old in October.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Man hit by car

A man is evaluated by Sidney firefighters after he was struck by a car while trying to cross East Court Street next to Vera Event Rentals formerly the location of the Alpha Center shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, June 24. The Sidney Police Department is investigating. No other information was available by press time.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Car show fights cancer

Les Salyer, left, of Sidney, talks about his 1946 “Rat Rod”with Mike Taylor, of Piqua, at the Fighting Cancer on Wheels Car Show in Port Jefferson. The show was held on Saturday, June 25.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

SCARF ready for nominations

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation will begin accepting nominations for the 2023 Top Pet Calendar beginning Friday, July 1, and nominations will run through Friday, July 29. Pet owners can submit a picture of their dog or cat for a chance to be featured in the...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

SCBDD is busy during the summer

Summer 2022 is just as busy as ever at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities (SCBDD). Although Shelby Hills Preschool is closed for the summer, the rest of our programs are in full swing. In the Early Intervention program, staff are taking advantage of children being home for the...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Beating the heat

Portia Hill, 10, of Sidney, takes her turn to go down a slip-n-slide during a water party behind a house on Twinbrook Place. The water party, held on Friday, June 24, featured lots of water balloons and water guns. Portia is the daughter of Paula and Zach Hill.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Hayner’s 2022 Lucky Lemonade Concert Series opens with The Hamiltons

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host The Hamiltons at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, as part of their Lucky Lemonade summer concert series. The public is invited to come and sit awhile with Lonnie, Lawrence, Vance and Mike. This band was started over 50 years ago by Mom and Dad, Ronnie and Martha Hamilton. Lonnie and Lawrence began to join-in when they were just 11 and 12 and have continued the pursuit of this family tradition. Lonnie plays guitar, bass, fiddle, banjo and Lawrence plays guitar, bass and mandolin. On guitar and bass is Mike Powell who joined the group as a youngster. Vance Spellman joined the group a few years ago, and has also been playing the guitar since he was just a young kid.
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

A tribute to a friend and WWII hero

I didn’t know Bob Sargeant as long as some of you reading this but in the about five or six years I’ve known him, what a wonderful man and friend. I got word yesterday of his passing and it really took me hard. We had met the morning...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

UNOH dean’s list

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has released its dean’s list for May 2022 for the college of Applied Technologies. Local students named to the dean’s list with a grade point average of 3.5 or better were:. Anna: Ethan Milligan Freytag. DeGraff: Cody A. Roach. Maria...
LIMA, OH

