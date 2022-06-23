ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire destroys building at Summerville apartment complex

By Lexi Moore, Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large fire destroyed a building at an apartment complex in Summerville on Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at the Oakbrook Village Apartments off Springview Lane shortly before 1:00 p.m.

Arriving crews found flames venting from the second and third floors of the three-story building. Firefighters attempted an attack from the inside of the building, but the fire had already spread to the attic and was moving to nearby apartments, according to officials.

Residents were evacuated and crews used multiple ladder trucks to get the fire under control.

Between 40 and 50 firefighters worked to control the fire and multiple agencies responded, including Dorchester County EMS, Summerville Fire Department, North Charleston Fire Department and others.

No civilian injuries were reported, but one firefighter was treated on scene for a heat-related injury.

24 units were damaged by the fire and the American Red Cross is assisting multiple families who have been displaced.

“We helped them immediately with a place to rest, refreshments and then we processed into financial assistance,” says Brint Patrick, the Executive Director Lowcountry Chapter of the American Red Cross.

One of the residents who lived on the bottom floor of the apartment building, Tira Banks, said she was working from home when she heard the fire alarm but thought it was just a test until someone started banging on her door warning about the fire.

“I was scared,” she said. “I heard people screaming that they needed help. It was crazy.”

Another resident who lived on the first floor was reunited with one of her cats after the fire. Mary Windham said she was working in Mount Pleasant when she received a call about the fire.

A firefighter met her with her cat, Misty. She is still looking for another cat named Willow.

More information about the fire is expected in the coming days.

