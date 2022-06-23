ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

The best cup of coffee in Fresno/Clovis? Here’s who Bee readers say rank in the Top 10

By Bethany Clough
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Last week, we ran a poll asking readers who they thought made the best cup of coffee in Fresno or Clovis.

The winner was clear: Fulton Street Coffee .

It got 25% of the vote.

The downtown coffee shop has been at the corner of Fulton and Tuolumne streets, in part of the Warnors Theatre building, since 2018.

Fulton Street Coffee is a little place that’s independently owned, with customers often stopping by to pick up a drink after ordering via its app.

Owner Omar Octavio Vargas is a longtime supporter of downtown and roasts his own coffee. His cafe con leche is a popular favorite, a twist on the Latino staple cafe de olla and inspired by a drink at the former Cafe Corazon.

In addition to the quality of its coffee and the “cool people” who work there, Vargas said customers appreciate the coffee shop’s values.

“Our customers are also grateful to have a local cafe with a passion for the art of roasting and brewing good coffee and a strong mission for sourcing coffee ethically and treating employees fairly,” he said. “Businesses like ours show people that it’s possible to run a sustainable business that listens to employees and pays fair wages.”

Fulton Street Coffee beat out some bigger players in the poll like Starbucks, Dutch Bros and Kuppa Joy.

Who else made the top 10?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239l6e_0gJusxHT00
Winners of the Bee’s coffee poll.

The “choice I do not see” option led voters to a write-in field. The only coffee shop with enough write-in votes to rank in the Top 10 (at No. 10) was Aurum Coffee .

Aurum is a coffee shop inside the Arch Haus Of Brows at 2053 W. Bullard Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVUJa_0gJusxHT00
Gilbert Felix stands waiting for his order at Fulton Street Coffee in downtown Fresno in this 2021 Fresno Bee file photo. Fulton Street Coffee won a poll asking Fresno Bee readers who made their favorite cup of coffee. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

