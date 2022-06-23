After day of outages, PG&E restores power to majority in Fresno area affected by storm

PG&E has restored power to most of the 13,000 customers affected a series of outages around the Fresno area on Wednesday, though some remain without power after more than 24 hours.

By 9 a.m. Thursday, less than 1,000 customers were still without power as the company worked overnight to fix the large clusters of outages, primarily to the north of Sanger and east of Clovis, and then along Highway 168 into the Fresno County foothills.

The company’s online outage map on Thursday showed dozens of green dots, signaling small outages of less than 50 customers, and none of the large areas of orange that were seen Wednesday.

The outages were a result of the summer storm that hit the early early Wednesday, with high winds and hundreds of lightning strikes. The large number of small outages made it difficult for PG&E to get full restoration to all its customers quickly. This was an all-hands-on-deck event that included the opening of the company’s Operations Emergency Center.

The National Weather Service is still forecasting the possibility of strong thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills, which could bring lightning strikes, strong wind gusts, and small hail.

