FORT MADISON – The 101st Fort Madison Mexican Fiesta will begin on Thursday, September 14 and will close at midnight on Saturday, September 16. Kiki Prado and Kristy Shaw have agreed to organize and support the Fiesta Court, it’s time for Queens and Princesses to come forward! In addition to fundraising efforts, Queens will complete an essay and points will also be given for community service hours. Contact Kristy at Kristen-Shaw@hotmail.com to sign up and for more information.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO