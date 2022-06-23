ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Vespas and Vino and Vittles, Oh My – Casa Italiana’s ‘Vespa Festa’ is this Saturday June 25

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qt2qz_0gJur63m00

Bigger and better than ever – Vespa Festa is almost here! This Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. the Casa Italiana Italian Cultural Center in Burien will host their annual Vespa Festa.

So much fun to be had to benefit the Casa!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgczG_0gJur63m00

This year’s event includes:

🇮🇹 Pizzica Dancing 2 and 5 p.m.

🇮🇹 Italian card games and lessons 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

🇮🇹 Wine Tasting 12 – 3 p.m.

🇮🇹 Music all day provided by DJ Lucky Strike.

🇮🇹 Beer and Wine Garden.

🇮🇹 Amazing food Booths.

🇮🇹 Nando’s’ Cucina Italiana will have Manicotti, Different Pasta Dishes and Tiramisu.

🇮🇹 Sons of Italy Booth will have their Meatball Sandwiches.

🇮🇹 Casa Booth will be serving Sausage Sandwiches.

🇮🇹 Tutta Bella will have the Pizza truck on site for Pizza.

🇮🇹 Casa Cafe will be open for Panini, Pastries, Espresso, Gelato and more!

Rosso’s Nursery will be back with a variety of plants, veggies, herbs, tress, and flowers for sale.

The San Genaro team will have a booth there too which will have info on their upcoming event on Georgetown.

They will also be selling Casa and Italian Swag.

And don’t forget to buy your raffle tickets to win the beautiful Vespa that Casa is raffling off:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGyct_0gJur63m00

You will not want to miss this festive gathering celebrating all things Italian and of course those iconic scooters.

“Vroom-Vroom, Beep-Beep! See you at the Casa!”

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S.:

