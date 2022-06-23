ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Local farm awards hit $1-million milestone

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A funding program to help support local farmers is celebrating reaching the $1-million mark in awards granted.

The Local Farmer Awards began in 2015 by the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation (HGCF) and Big Y Foods, and has provided more than 470 grants to farmers across western Massachusetts over the past eight years. Other supporting donors to the program include Ann & Steve Davis, Charles & Elizabeth D’Amour, PeoplesBank, DeNucci Group at Merrill Lynch, Farm Credit East, HP Hood LLC, Audrey & Chick Taylor, Baystate Health, Country Bank and others.

Summer 2022 Forecast: Hot in New England

According to a news release sent to 22News, 74 farmers primarily located in Western Massachusetts received the 2022 awards in May, totaling $165,500. The grants are used by the farms for various projects for growing, harvesting and processing crops as well as infrastructure improvements.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8dqn_0gJupfkG00
    Fletcher Farm, Southampton MA, Fans for Dairy Cows
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3keZ54_0gJupfkG00
    Many Forks Farm, LLC, Clarksburg MA, Making the Cut Greens Harvester
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvOjs_0gJupfkG00
    Program partners, Charles D’Amour, Claire D’Amour-Daley, Harold Grinspoon
Photos courtesy Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation

For more information on the Local Farmer Awards and other community initiatives through the HGCF, go to their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

