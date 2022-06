The Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion today, reversing Roe v. Wade which guaranteed the right to an abortion for 50 years. The six conservative justices came down on the majority of the opinion with the three liberal justices in opposition of the decision. It reads, “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

