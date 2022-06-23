Multiple vehicles catch fire at St. Vincent Hospital parking garage in Worcester

BOSTON -- A fire at a high-rise in Boston closed down the ramps to I-93 in both directions, along with multiple streets in the area Friday. Drivers were asked to avoid Congress Street around 11 a.m. as firefighters worked to put out a fire on the 20th floor of a building. The 43-story building at One Congress is under construction, forcing firefighters to enter from the third floor. About 300-400 workers were in the building when the fire broke out, according to Deputy Chief James Green. All construction workers are accounted for. Two workers did need to be evaluated by...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO