Worcester, MA

Multiple vehicles catch fire at St. Vincent Hospital parking garage in Worcester

By Spectrum News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. - Multiple vehicles caught on fire inside the parking garage at Saint Vincent Hospital in downtown Worcester early Thursday afternoon. According to the Worcester Fire Department, the cause...

MassLive.com

Jennifer Lee’s Bakery in Worcester ‘devastated’ after cash stolen, glass door smashed in robbery, police investigating

Police are investigating after a person broke into a Worcester bakery early Monday morning and made off with some dough, officials confirmed. Jennifer Lee, the owner of Jennifer Lee’s Bakery, posted on Facebook Monday to say someone broke into the store at about 2:20 a.m. and took all of the cash that the business had earned from store sales and farmer’s markets over the weekend.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester, MA
Accidents
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Worcester, MA
Cars
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of man killed in tragic Taunton accident

The man who was electrocuted to death last Thursday while trying to remove an antenna from a Danforth Street home in Taunton has been identified by officials. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the preliminary investigation into a Taunton fatality last Thursday morning suggests that an accidental electrical event claimed the life of 58-year-old Michael Messina, of North Easton and ignited a fire at an apartment building, said Taunton Fire Chief Timothy J. Bradshaw, Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.
TAUNTON, MA
NECN

Man Dead After Being Pulled From Water in Lynn

A man is dead after he was pulled from the water Sunday in Lynn, Massachusetts, and officials believe the man could have suffered a medical emergency at the beach. According to Lynn Fire officials, several bystanders pulled the 84-year-old man unconscious from the water off Lynn Shore Drive. The bystanders were performing CPR on the man before first responders arrived, and he was subsequently taken to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
LYNN, MA
WWLP 22News

Three dead following car accident in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three teenagers died after a car crash in Brimfield early Sunday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, the call came in just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday to the area of 40 East Brimfield Holland Road. When troopers arrived, they said they found a 2006 Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over 40 feet into the woods.
BRIMFIELD, MA
#St Vincent Hospital#Vehicles#Saint Vincent Hospital#Parking Garage#Accident#Tenet Healthcare
nbcboston.com

Driver Dead in Lancaster Car Crash

A person is dead following an early morning car crash in Lancaster, Massachusetts, police announced. First responders from Lancaster and neighboring Bolton were called to Old Common Road just after 6 a.m. Saturday when the Nashoba Valley Regional Dispatch district received a 911 call. The driver and sole occupant of...
LANCASTER, MA
CBS Boston

2 hurt after fire breaks out on 20th floor of Boston high-rise

BOSTON -- A fire at a high-rise in Boston closed down the ramps to I-93 in both directions, along with multiple streets in the area Friday. Drivers were asked to avoid Congress Street around 11 a.m. as firefighters worked to put out a fire on the 20th floor of a building.  The 43-story building at One Congress is under construction, forcing firefighters to enter from the third floor. About 300-400 workers were in the building when the fire broke out, according to Deputy Chief James Green. All construction workers are accounted for. Two workers did need to be evaluated by...
BOSTON, MA
Accidents
Public Safety
Cars
Seacoast Current

Driver Charged with DUI in Fatal North Hampton, NH Motorcycle Crash

The driver of a BMW with a child in the car that fatally struck a motorcycle in North Hampton Saturday afternoon was charged with driving under the influence. New Hampshire State Police said the 2015 black BMW driven by Jennifer McCoy, 38, of Boston entered the intersection of Atlantic Avenue (Route 111) and Woodland Road around 3:45 p.m and hit a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle. All three people involved were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead. Their identity was not disclosed by State Police.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hundreds evacuated as fire strikes Boston high-rise

BOSTON — Hundreds of construction workers were evacuated from a downtown high-rise on Congress Street, Friday, as a fire struck the 20th floor of the 43 story building that’s currently under construction. Annisha Simpson is a carpenter working on the building. Simpson was on the 32nd floor when...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Police hunt four who stomped a man outside South Station last night

Live Boston reports Boston Police are "close to arrests" of four young men who beat a man to the ground and then just kept punching and kicking him as he lay there unconscious while fending off his girlfriend before jumping into an SUV stopped on Atlantic Avenue and speeding off early Friday.
BOSTON, MA
Quiet Corner Alerts

Parking Lot Death Triggers State HAZMAT Response in Southbridge

Southbridge, Mass. - At 6:18 pm on Wednesday, June 22nd, the Southbridge Police Department received a call for a woman slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of Brothers Pizza, 485 E Main St. At 6:20 pm officers arrived to observe a strong odor of chemicals coming from the vehicle and immediately requested Southbridge Fire Department and EMS to assist. Upon the arrival of fire department personnel, it was immediately determined there were not sufficient resources to handle the situation within the town, thus a Tier 1 Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) response from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (DFS) was requested.

