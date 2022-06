AEW Forbidden Door will feature a surprise debut tonight as Bryan Danielson has handpicked an opponent to face New Japan's Zack Sabre Jr. Per Fightful Select, Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) will be that wrestler as AEW is already producing promotional material for Wednesday's Blood and Guts Match featuring him. The seven-time WWE tag team champion saw his 11-year run with WWE end earlier this year and he has remained quiet about what his next career move would be. The arrival will make "The Swiss Superman" the latest addition to the Blackpool Combat Club faction alongside Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and William Regal.

WWE ・ 19 HOURS AGO