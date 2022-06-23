Junior Achievement of Wisconsin shines spotlight on local volunteer

WAUSAU– After 14 years of teaching Junior Achievement programs, Jason Camarato, a volunteer from Schofield, can’t wait to get back into the classroom in the fall. Camarato focuses his volunteer time on two JA classes for middle school students, JA It’s My Future and JA It’s My Business.

JA It’s My Future exposes eighth-graders to career paths they might not have thought of. Students start to see how choices they make in middle school can have an impact on their lives after graduation. They also learn job interview skills, develop their own personal brand and practice soft skills.

JA It’s My Business teaches middle school students the steps to start a business. Students identify their personal entrepreneurial characteristics. Lessons focus on design thinking to understand a problem, and help students develop a business startup from its ideation, innovation and market research. Students take part in a product pitch competition that helps them develop public speaking, persuasion and analytical skills.

One of his most memorable volunteer experiences involved a student who, according to the teacher, was disconnected from school, with late assignments and limited class participation. As the student became involved in the JA exercises to create a business plan and build the student’s own business, the light bulb came on. By the day of the product pitch, the student was prepared and had a great business idea to share with the class. Later, the student said the JA activities got the student excited about learning. After the JA class, the student’s entire outlook toward school changed for the positive.

“I am always excited to start a new JA program and share my successes and failures with the students to show them how their school lessons apply in the real world,” Camarato said. “I enjoy the students challenging me with questions and seeing their perspectives. I highly recommend volunteering with JA to lead a classroom program!”

Camarato is the technical services manager for Accurex, part of the Greenheck Group in Schofield.

Source: Junior Achievement of Wisconsin