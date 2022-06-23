ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Hold the phone, WNY is getting a new area code

By Al Vaughters
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6oSz_0gJudyYd00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was just last year that we had to start dialing the 716 area code to make local phone calls, something we have never had to do before. Now, Western New York is getting a new area code, but you won’t have to change a thing.

Western New Yorkers take great pride in our 716 area code, even when folks move out of the area, they keep the 716 area code on their cell phone. But 716 is running out of numbers and soon we are going to get a new area code, a newcomer, with 716 becoming a telephone legacy.

Two former Williamsville mayors elected to village board

716 is as recognizable to a Bills fan as “Shout” or the “Sabre Dance” to Sabres fans. In fact, you go to Highmark stadium, and it’s right there for the world to see — 716.

Now the 716 area code is getting a new sibling.

“I am not sure I like that idea of adding a new area code or even another one at all. But I guess that’s progress, right? People are moving in and I think it will always be the 716,” said Laurie Beck, Bills fan.

In fact, the plan calls for folks with the 716 area code to keep theirs, it is newcomers that will get the new number. Western New York has had the 716 area code since before most of us were born. In 1947, the 716 area code went from Buffalo to past Rochester.

“It’s going to be a total flippin’ mess”: Residents voice concerns about Amazon mega facility

In 2001, 716 was split into two, Rochester taking on the 585 area code and Buffalo keeping 716. Now the new area code will be overlaid on 716 for newcomers.

“Let’s say you have kids, or whatever the situation is, and they get a cell phone later down the road and if your carrier is out of numbers you would get the new area code at that point. You may have the possibility of having both area codes in your own family,” said Heidi Wayman, administrator, North American Numbering Plan.

Nate Mroz sells a wide variety of 716 gear and paraphernalia at his four BFLO Stores. The new area code could offer a unique marketing strategy, newcomer versus legacy.

“I can actually see something unique come up where the 716 becomes more of a retro element, sort of like the Bills’ old logo has become so relevant now,” said Nate Mroz, owner, BFLO Store. “It might be kind of a neat thing, we could do a playoff of the old and the new. Maybe do some neat new designs with that.”

Officials estimate the 716 area code is going to run out of phone numbers early in 2024, and any changes have to be approved by the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

Million Dollar Condo For Sale In Buffalo, NY [PHOTOS]

This place is amazing! The location is perfect and so is the view. If you are looking for a condo in the Buffalo area, here it is!. Check out 33 Gates Cir #9, Buffalo, NY 14209! It has everything you would want for living in the second biggest city in New York State.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ultimate Concert Guide: Shows Happening In Buffalo For July 2022

July is right around the corner and there are tons of concerts happening in and close to Buffalo this summer. Whether you love rap or rock, country or jazz, or anything in between, there is likely a show for you. We will definitely keep you posted on all the concert info and announcements. Here are all the major shows taking place in July 2022 in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Bus full of food donations from Rochester delivered in East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group traveled from Rochester to East Buffalo to deliver a bus full of food donations on Saturday. Members of the group Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County delivered non-perishable food and personal care items in support of families that have been impacted by the Tops Market mass shooting that happened on May 14 on Jefferson Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Williamsville, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda K9 to get protective vest

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is getting a special donation to keep one of their K9s safe. The department announced on Facebook on Friday that K9 Diehl will get a bullet and stab-protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit organization. Since Vested Interest...
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Myths That Are Not True About Buffalo New York

Anytime people find out that you are from Buffalo they always assume certain things about you and Western New York. The first question that most of us get asked is if we eat wings for every meal. Or another question we get asked a million times is, does it snow every single day of the year.
BUFFALO, NY
thechallengernews.com

Rev Chapman and the Buffalo Black Billions Campaign “Cultivating Buffalo’s East Side Fresh Food Drought”

Last Tuesday members of the Buffalo Community gathered with local, state, and national leaders, including Rev. Que English, US Health and Human Services Director of The Partnership Center Staff, to announce approval by the City of Buffalo to sell four parcels of land on High Street between Locust and Mulberry Streets to St. John Fruit Belt Community Development Corp.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Area Codes#Wny#Western New York#New Yorkers
2 On Your Side

Sinatra & Co. turns former Ingleside Home into 24 apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Buffalo boarding house for women and children built in 1929 has been turned into an apartment building. The $6 million Ingleside Apartments have opened at 70 Harvard Place, in the Lin-Ox neighborhood near Canisius College. Thirteen of the 24 market-rate apartments are leased, Nick Sinatra, CEO of Sinatra & Co. said.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Legendary Food Brands From Western New York

Buffalo has a lot more going for it than the Bills and wings, my friend. Have you ever looked at the label of one of your favorite foods to see where it was made? Trust me, a lot of people don’t. I’m one of those nerds (or weirdos, your pick) who loves to know where the food I’m eating comes from.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
WGRZ TV

Ride For Roswell Maryann Salvadore

I was diagnosed in the summer of 2009, with an incurable, end-stage cancer. I was lucky enough that I live in Buffalo. And Roswell was right here with literally wor.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Seriously?! Buffalo, New York Drivers Massively Annoyed By THIS

The words “parallel parking” have made many Western New York drivers break out into a cold sweat since they were a teenager. We’ve all been there…you're driving down a busy street, you’re late, and there’s no parking in sight. The cars are bumper-to-bumper along the side of the road. Then, suddenly, you spot it: that perfect spot right in front of the restaurant where you’re going for dinner! The only problem? It’s between two other parked cars, and the space is tight.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One Historic New York State College Is Changing It’s Name

One historic New York State college is changing it's name. Founded as a men's college in 1948, and becoming coeducational in 1971, St. John Fisher College near Rochester has always been known as a "college" vs a "university." St. John Fisher College will no longer be the official name of that institution as of July 1st 2022. The school’s name will be changing to St. John Fisher University.
UTICA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New City Council Maps Released For Buffalo

Every ten years after the US Decennial Census, state and local governments start the process of redrawing their political boundaries. This process, known as Restricting, has been happening in the United States since the first US Census was taken in 1790. The U.S. Census Bureau provides the 50 states, the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Summer Event Favorite Is Back In Western New York

You may have seen pictures at the Botanical Gardens this weekend and wondered, “Is it really back?”. Dining at Dusk returned to the Botanical Gardens on June 26 with BBQ and Brass, featuring dinner from Curly’s Grille, live music from Buffalo Brass Machine, and desserts from High Vibe Sweets – but there are more chances this summer to go “Dining at Dusk” at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy