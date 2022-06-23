‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 Trailer: Nadja, Laszlo & Nandor Raise Baby Colin Robinson (VIDEO)

God bless us, everyone: The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 is officially in production! This week, the show’s home network of HBO took to Twitter to make the announcement that everyone’s favorite Jesus-fearing, misbehavin’, dysfunctional family have begun rolling cameras on what will be the third installment in their wacky misadventures. The photo accompanying the big reveal was taken where else but the Gemstone Salvation Center, the megachurch at the heart of it all. Standing on stage with their backs turned to the camera, but facing an audience of thousands of adoring worshipers are the Gemstone children: Kelvin (Adam DeVine), Judi (Edi Patterson), and Jesse (Danny McBride). Even though the wait between the Season 2 finale (which fell on February 27, 2022) and the production kick-off to Season 3 wasn’t nearly as long as the two-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2, it feels like it’s been ages since we caught up with the Gemstones and all their crazy dynamics.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO