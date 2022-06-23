ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Arrest made in fatal Rochester shooting

By Hailie Higgins
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man who fled to Texas after shooting and killing another Rochester resident has been arrested in Texas, authorities said Thursday.

23-year-old Trevor Smith III was identified by RPD Major Crimes Unit as the suspect in the April 9 murder of 21-year-old Jeremy Hamilton Jr.

At 3:30 p.m. on April 9, RPD says they responded to the area of Harris Street and Avenue A for reports of gunshots. They say shortly after, they found Hamilton on Saint Paul and Clifford Avenue, and determined he had been shot on Avenue A and then driven to Saint Paul and Clifford Avenue.

Hamilton died shortly after being rushed to the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Rochester man dead after shooting on Harris Street

Smith is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm in New York State due to prior felony convictions, authorities say.

Investigators say they learned that Smith fled to Texas shortly after the murder, and on June 21, they traveled to Smith’s location in Harris County, Texas. There, they worked with the Texas US Marshals Task Force to arrest Smith on June 22.

He was charged with murder in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, authorities say.

Smith currently remains in custody at Harris County, and RPD says they expect to complete the extradition process in the next two weeks, at which point Smith will be arraigned in Rochester.

Repeat burglary offender arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police have a repeat burglary offender in custody. They say, on Saturday morning, officers observed someone trying to break into the "Yummy Yummy Chinese Restaurant" on Lyell Avenue. Officers chased him and when they approached, they say the suspect tried to fight them. An officer and an investigator were both hurt.
ROCHESTER, NY
No one injured in house shooting on Ambrose St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say an occupied house was shot overnight Sunday on Ambrose Street near N Plymouth Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined at least one gunshot was fired into the house. “Inside the home at the time of the shooting were residents aged 32, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Man killed in shooting on Dewey Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating a murder that took place on Dewey Avenue Friday night. Authorities say officers arrived at 210 Dewey Ave. around 8:22 p.m. for reports of a person down. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a male who had suffered at least […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Possible "terrorist" attack by gunman in Oslo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A mass shooting that left two dead in the Norwegian capital of Oslo is being investigated as a possible "terrorist" attack. It happened Friday night near a popular LGBTQ nightclub. Officials say up to 20 people were injured. A Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin was arrested...
ROCHESTER, NY
