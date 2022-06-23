Kiowa County Commissioners meeting agenda - June 23, 2022

The Eads Consumers Supply Company annual meeting was hosted June 23 at the Kiowa County Community Building in Eads. Two men from Lucky's Barbeque in Lamar served a whole pig that was roasted brown from head to hoof which was lying across the serving table with an apple in its mouth and surrounded by greenery and colorful peppers. The men served cheesy potatoes and wide Italian green beans. Diners brought salads and an array of desserts. The officers, Randy Carney, Ed Jones, Jeff Salibury, and Jayce Negley, each had a part in the business meeting. General Manager Mandy Adamson explained the financial report. She said that, for the first time in her 30 years of working for the CO-OP, they have experienced some financial loss from unscrupulous patrons. It seemed to me that they are just plain crooks, and Mandy said she doesn't think that it is caused by local people. It is a "headache and a heartache" for this wonderful woman to deal with. We people of the Kiowa County do thank Mandy Adamson for her many years of dedicated work for the CO-OP. The local citizens and the hundreds of travelers who stop in Eads for gas and food appreciate Mandy (Weirich) Adamson's fine leadership. Jeff Salisbury introduced and thanked all the employees. Most of the 25 employees were at the dinner. The evening ended with many guests receiving some quite fabulous prizes from the drawing.

KIOWA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO