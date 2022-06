Minnesota is going to be surrounded by states that ban or severely restrict abortions, now that Roe V. Wade has been overturned. "That's something I'm actually kind of holding onto today, is that I'm so grateful to be in Minnesota, in a state where abortion is protected at this time," shared Paulina Briggs. She's the lab supervisor and patient educator at the WE Health Clinic.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO