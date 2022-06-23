ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Gilmer Weather Data for 2022

By Editor
Gilmer Mirror
 5 days ago

The Remote Automated Weather Station (RAWS) at the...

www.gilmermirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gilmer Mirror

Rangerette tryouts this week, new freshmen will be announced Thursday

The Kilgore College Rangerettes will announce new freshman members Thursday after this week’s pre-training rehearsals and tryouts. Pre-training rehearsals began Sunday and will last through Wednesday, June 29, in the Deana Bolton-Covin Rangerette Gymnasium on the Kilgore campus. New freshmen will be announced at a closed meeting 10 a.m....
KILGORE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy