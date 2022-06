Around Town

The apartment house at the corner of Dungan Road & Lorna Street (apartment house at 7845 Lorna St., 19111) has continued to place their trash curbside where apparently trash collection ignores this pick-up location. Trash should be placed in the driveway where other apartment houses nearby have Dumpsters. There is no Dumpster next to this apartment house in its adjacent back driveway.

