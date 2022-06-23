The To-Do List: Elvis movies, cemetery songs and a lot of David Lynch

Welcome back to The To-Do List, where Daily Memphian staffers suggest their favorite events and activities for the coming week.

Want more ideas? Check out The Daily Memphian’s event calendar and feel free to submit your own events there, as well.

Before we dive into this week’s events, we’d like to tell you about a ticket giveaway: You could win two three-day passes, from The Daily Memphian, for Mempho Music Festival, which is planned for Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Enter to win here before midnight on July 10, and we will contact one winner on July 11.

And one more thing: The Daily Memphian will host a luncheon with food writer Jennifer Biggs at Salt|Soy on Friday, July 8. Your ticket includes a specially prepared prix fixe menu.

We’ve also got a free soul concert series kicking off at Fourth Bluff Park, “Jesus Christ Superstar” opening at the Orpheum and there’s a Nude Party at Overton Park Shell (but you should wear clothes).

‘Inland Empire’ at Crosstown Theater, Thursday:

David Lynch’s “Inland Empire” screens at Crosstown Arts on June 23. (Courtesy Crosstown Arts)

This handheld 2006 experimental feature from director David Lynch (“Twin Peaks,” “Mulholland Dr.”) was taglined “A Woman in Trouble.” It stars Lynch regular Laura Dern as a movie actress who begins to blend with the character she’s playing. The three-hour film was named one of the decade’s 30 best by British film magazine “Sight & Sound.” It’s hard to see — not currently available on any streaming site — and even harder to see on a big screen, so this showing as part of the weekly “Crosstown Arthouse” film series is a rare opportunity. (Am I peeved it’s coinciding with this week’s NBA draft? I am.) 7:30 p.m. $5. See here for more info. — Chris Herrington

Jimmy Beck estate art auction reception at ANF Architects, Friday:

Mixed-media work by Robert Rector will be included in the Jimmy Beck estate art auction at ANF Architects on June 24. (Courtesy Ken Hall)

The late Memphis interior designer Jimmy Beck bequeathed his art collection to be jointly shared by Church Health, MIFA, Calvary Episcopal and WKNO, and now the organizations are coming together to auction off his pieces as a fundraiser. The collection includes works by Robert Rector, Ivan Silard, Adel Sypesteyn, Dale Baucum, Kathleen Holder and others. There’s a public preview of the work at ANF Architects from 3 to 5 p.m. and a reception from 5 to 7 p.m., and then the works will remain on view through July 8 during normal business hours. Free. 1500 Union Ave. View a selection of Beck’s collection here. — Phillips

‘Ode to the King: Elvis Movie Marathon’ at Central Station, Friday:

Austin Butler and Tom Hanks share a laugh during the premiere of "Elvis" at the Guesthouse at Graceland June 11, 2022. (Patrick Lantip/Daily Memphian)

To celebrate the release of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic, Central Station is hosting a night of Elvis movies, music and peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Elvis films will be projected inside Eight & Sand, the hotel’s lobby bar. And menu specials will include The TCB sandwich (house-made peanut butter, banana and pepper bacon on toasted brioche), an Ode to the King cocktail and King’s Ransom beer from Beale Street Brewing Co. Make a night of it by starting at Eight & Sand and then catching the movie at the nearby Malco Powerhouse Cinema. 5 p.m. Free. 545 S. Main St. — Phillips

Amy LaVere at Elmwood Cemetery, Friday:

Amy LaVere plays Elmwood Cemetery on June 24. (Courtesy Elmwood Cemetery)

Bandleader Jimmie Lunceford, blues singer Lillie Mae Glover and Memphis Horns trumpeter Wayne Jackson are among the notable Memphians interred at Elmwood Cemetery. That final resting place of Memphis musicians will be graced with some Memphis music this week as LaVere performs a “Songs at the Cemetery” event. Over the past couple of decades, LaVere has expanded her early rockabilly roots into an expansively personal brand of roots music. A sure thing in any setting, and this is a novel one. 5:30-8 p.m. $10. Food truck for refreshments. See here for more info. — Herrington

‘Soulin’ on the River’ at Fourth Bluff Park, Friday:

The new, free “Soulin’ on the River” summer concert series kicks off this Friday with a performance by singer-songwriter Doll McCoy, who got her start in a church choir and went on to help form the female a capella fusion group ADAJYO. Each of the six “Soulin’ on the River” concerts will feature an artist who represents “the new sounds of Memphis soul.” There will be food trucks and a full bar on-site. 7 p.m. Free. On Front St. between Court and Jefferson Avenues. Click here to register. — Phillips

The Nude Party at Overton Park Shell, Friday:

The Nude Party will play the Overton Park Shell’s Orion Free Concert Series on June 24. (Courtesy Overton Park Shell)

No, this isn’t that kind of party, you dirty birds. The Nude Party is the name of the band playing the Shell’s Orion Free Concert Series on Friday. But there was some nudity involved in the band’s early days. The group formed in 2012 in North Carolina, and they had a penchant for rehearsing their modernized 1960s-style pop-rock in the buff. The practice earned them the reputation as the “naked party band.” But rest assured: These days, they perform fully clothed. 7:30 p.m. Free. 1928 Poplar Ave. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Movies and Mixers: ‘Dune’ Talk and Film at Memphis Museum of Science and History, Saturday:

Last year’s release of the new “Dune” has renewed interest in the original David Lynch sci-fi cult classic about a drug that extends life and allows for space travel. MoSH will be showing the original film’s newly remastered theatrical cut, which has not been seen on the big screen since its original release in 1984. Plus, Ron Miller — the original film’s production illustrator — will present a talk before the film, and ticket holders will take home a free “Dune” art print created by Miller exclusively for this event. 5:30 to 10 p.m. $23. 3050 Central Ave. Click here for more information. — Phillips

‘The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis’ at TheaterWorks, Saturday:

(Clockwise from left) Domenic-Michael Andolina, Amy Rush, Mariah Chase and Julia Hinson licensed the first official “The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis,” which will show Saturday, June 25, at TheaterWorks. (Houston Cofield / Special To The Daily Memphian)

A group of writers, directors and actors will write, rehearse and perform six 10-minute plays within 24 hours at this event, which one participant described as “The ‘Project Runway’ of Theater.” The group will gather on Friday evening, and after a short meet-and-greet, the writers will have until 6 a.m. to script short plays. Next, the directors will cast actors for the plays, and rehearsal begins Saturday morning. In the evening, the actors will perform the works for a live audience. Performance begins at 7 p.m. $10 at the door. 2085 Monroe Ave. Read more about the project here. — Phillips

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ at the Orpheum Theatre, opening Tuesday:

“Jesus Christ Superstar” opens at the Orpheum Theatre on June 28 and runs through July 3. This photo shows Eric A. Lewis and the company of the North American Tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” (Matthew Murphy, Evan Zimmerman/Courtesy Orpheum Theatre)

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic rock opera turned 50 last year, and this new touring production pays tribute to the 1971 album that started it all (the album came before the staged opera) with fresh choreography by Drew McOnie. “Jesus Christ Superstar” tells the story of the final week of Jesus’ life, as told through the eyes of the ultimate frenemy, Judas. It’s loosely based on the Passion Gospels, which relate to Jesus’ last days, but with a rebellious rock sensibility through super-’70s songs like “Everything’s Alright,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and the title track, “Superstar.” Runs through July 3. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices vary. 203 S. Main St. Click here for more information. — Phillips