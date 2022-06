Per ARTICLE 1, SECTION 3 of the Sudbury General Bylaws:. A Town Meeting shall be held during the months of September, October or November at such date, time and place as the Selectmen shall determine, unless the following applies. By the end of July, the Board of Selectmen shall discuss in public session, hold a public hearing and vote to determine whether a fall Town Meeting should occur. The public hearing shall be posted in accordance with the Open Meeting Law. The Board of Selectmen shall also solicit input from the Town via email or mail for a period of one week before the public hearing.

SUDBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO