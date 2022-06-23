Recent dry days bringing drought conditions to Indiana
By Tara Hastings
WISH-TV
3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The latest drought monitor was released Thursday morning and it now shows about 43 percent of the state in “abnormally dry” conditions. This includes areas around northwest Indiana, Kokomo, South Bend and areas along the Ohio River. Warren and northern Fountain counties are...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold front that crossed on Sunday will bring relief from the humidity. If you are looking for rain, then you will have to wait out more dry days ahead. TONIGHT: Clouds will be decreasing along with the humidity. Low temperatures will be around 60. TOMORROW:...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice start to the week with temperatures in the lower 60s with clear skies. Sunshine will rule the forecast this afternoon with highs warming to the lower 80s. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 50s. Tuesday will be a slightly warmer day with highs the lower 80s with sunshine.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We could really use rain around the state. There’s a slight chance we may see some later tonight and for the end of the weekend. TODAY: We’ll see a batch of clouds move across much of Indiana from a line of showers and thunderstorms off to our west. Much of the day will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity values begin to increase slightly.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed will be possible for central Indiana later on tonight into parts of Sunday. However, it does not seem like everyone will get the rain. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy start skies will start off the night. After midnight, spotty showers will move in with an isolated rumble of thunder, but the severe threat is very low. Not everyone will be getting the much needed rain. Low temperatures will be the low 70s.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Nanci Sears Perry and Jeff Tingler, market managers with Yorktown Farmers Marketplace. “The Yorktown Farmers Marketplace is a Friday evening market in Yorktown, Indiana. We...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will stay on the toasty side with rising humidity levels for the last full weekend of June. A front is also set to eventually slide through and bring back rain and storm chances. Friday night: After a hot afternoon, we look to settle into a...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays and Dominguez were joined by Sam Opsahl. Opsahl is an Indiana Humanity program associate. “Indiana Humanities...
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a 16-year-old girl is missing from Scottsburg in Scott County. Marley Richie is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. She was described as 5-feet-4...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President and Chief executive officer, Charlie Hyde joined News 8 Sunday. Watch the full interview to find our more about the upcoming July 4th celebrations. Click on the website here to find out more information.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to have partnered with Community Health Network to shine a light on some of the top medical issues facing central Indiana and all of the state. The COVID-19 pandemic has dominated headlines for more than two years and pushed some other conversations to...
“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon chats with Anjelicia Spencer, founder and owner of Worthy by Nature Candle Company. They chat about going from social work to launching a DIY candle company, wanting to connect with youth to help them know they matter, and her mission to increase self-care and self-worth in our community. Learn more about our member Worthy by Nature Candle Company at https://www.worthybynature.com/. Thanks for listening! Subscribe to this podcast for a new episode every Friday! #supportlocal Thank you for listening to “Local Matters” made possible by Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts. It’s an honor to bring you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. Learn more about why local matters, find local now, and become a member at IndianaOwned.com. Use this link to visit Indiana Gifts and receive 10% off at check out as a thank you for listening! https://indiana.gifts/discount/WISH22.
Trinity Haven has been a safe haven since opening its doors last year as a necessary refuge for Indy’s growing LGBTQ youth homeless population.The successes organizers dreamed have become reality. An estimated 40% of the homeless youth identify as LGBTQ, and Trinity Haven representatives say when they make their way to Indianapolis it’s typically in crisis. They say watching the transition many have made in the last year is inspiring.
HOLTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a kayaker after he was found dead in a private pond. Officers responded to a report of a kayaker that had fallen in the water and not resurfaced. They received this report at 6:45 p.m. Friday on the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in the town of Holton.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — St. Mary Catholic Church in Downtown Indianapolis is on the home stretch in a fund raising campaign to help with much needed repairs to the façade. “In order to make the limestone adhere to the brick, they had to use these rods to drive into the brick and the limestone,” Helen Small, Co-Chair of the “Save The Steeples Campaign” said.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Philip Smith joined News 8 Sunday to talk about the Asian American Pacific Islander Pride Ball. Watch the full interview to learn more. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased here.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the nation, is adding more electric vehicle chargers. Volta, which also announced its expansion plans Friday with Kroger, has already established chargers at 16 Kroger stores in Atlanta...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who spent his life working to prevent crime for the city of Indianapolis was shot and killed over the weekend. The Office of Public Health and Safety said it lost a violence reduction team member. A public police report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identifies John Barnett as the victim from Saturday’s shooting at a gas station.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after sustaining trauma-related injuries Friday afternoon on the 5800 block of E. Troy Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene after IMPD officers arrived. Officers initially believed that this was a stabbing incident,...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cheyne Reiter with the Indianapolis Indians joined News 8 Saturday morning. Gates for the Saturday evening game open at 6 p.m. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Victory Field. Tickets can be purchased here. Learn more by watching the video.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 24-year-old woman missing from Kosciusko County. Leah Barber is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid. She was last seen at 6:34 p.m. Friday wearing a pink tank top with white...
