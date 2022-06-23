Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Have Reportedly Split Up

Related
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other
Low-key lovers. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have kept their romance under the radar since they started dating, but they've still had their fair share of adorable moments. The supermodel and the NBA star were first spotted together in April 2020, but they actually met years earlier when Jenner was still dating ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. […]
You'll Hate This, But I Recast The Kardashians As MCU Characters
Marvel and Kardashian fans assemble!
Chris Daughtry Says He Feels Guilt Over Deaths Of Stepdaughter, Mother
"I tend to beat myself up a lot over it," the "American Idol" alum said in a candid admission on Kelly Clarkson's talk show.
Popculture
Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Marries Adult Film Star in Intimate Ceremony
West Coast Choppers founder and TV personality Jesse James is married once again, tying the knot in a small ceremony with former adult film star Bonnie Rotten. The actress, real name Alaina Hicks, shared photos of the moment on Instagram and celebrated the romantic moment. "Yesterday was the most magical...
RELATED PEOPLE
Naomi Campbell, 52, Rocks Open Shirt With Nothing Underneath For Men’s Fashion Week
Naomi Campbell, 52, wasn’t afraid to show some skin at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The British model stepped out on June 23 for Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2023 show in a fabulous, but quite revealing, outfit from the brand. Naomi’s attire included a floral-printed purple shirt that she carefully unbuttoned to show what was underneath — which was nothing. Yep, Naomi flawless rocked the wide-open top over her bare skin and breasts, which were mostly covered up by stylish shirt.
Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Crashes Lamborghini on Luxury Car Lot
It was a very expensive game of bumper cars for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 10-year-old son, Samuel Garner Affleck, recently when the 10-year-old found himself in a sticky situation at a Los Angeles luxury car rental dealership. Recently, Samuel joined his father, Ben Affleck, and Ben Affleck’s significant...
Brandy Rescues Jack Harlow Performance With Her 'First Class' Rap Freestyle
“Brandy gave that Jack Harlow performance the seasoning it needed,” one Twitter user wrote.
"Stranger Things" Actor Shannon Purser Got Real About How "Fat Actors" Are Cast In Hollywood
"They want a big name star."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sarah Jessica Parker Says To Stop Calling Her "Brave" For Embracing Her Gray Hair, And It's Opening An Important Conversation About Aging
"I can't spend time getting base color every two weeks. Can't do it. Nope. Too much."
Peta Murgatroyd Got Candid About The IVF Process While Giving Herself Her First Round Of Injections
"This is me being as transparent as possible."
If You Missed The Omarion And Mario VERZUZ, These 31 Tweets Sum Up Just How Messy It Really Was
Whew, we had a time last night!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
19 Celebrities Who Are Secretly Gamers
Celebs...they're just like us! And by "us," I mean gamers.
Beanie Feldstein Just Got Engaged To Her Long-Term Girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts
"You make me happier than I knew was possible."
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0