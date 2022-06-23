Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Have Reportedly Split Up

Naomi Campbell, 52, wasn’t afraid to show some skin at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The British model stepped out on June 23 for Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2023 show in a fabulous, but quite revealing, outfit from the brand. Naomi’s attire included a floral-printed purple shirt that she carefully unbuttoned to show what was underneath — which was nothing. Yep, Naomi flawless rocked the wide-open top over her bare skin and breasts, which were mostly covered up by stylish shirt.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO