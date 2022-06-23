ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Have Reportedly Split Up

By Syd Robinson
 3 days ago

After two years of dating, it seems like things are over between Kendall Jenner and her NBABF (National Basketball Association Boyfriend™) Devin Booker .

Gotham / GC Images

The couple, who were first romantically linked back in 2020, supposedly ended things because they're "on different paths," a source told Entertainment Tonight .

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The source revealed that the tallest Kardashian-Jenner and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard "hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

Mega / GC Images

Apparently, Kendall was the one who called it off, telling Devin that she "wanted time apart."

Another source told E! News that the notoriously private pair "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

Instagram / @kendalljenner

Kendall's change of heart reportedly came after Devin went with her to Kourtney and Travis 's wedding in Italy, where they had "a really nice time." However, "Once they got back they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles," the insider revealed.

Nino / GC Images

With all this being said, the source says that a flicker of hope allegedly still burns for Kevin (Kendall and Devin): "They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."

Instagram / @kendalljenner

So is a reconciliation possible? I guess we'll just have to wait and see if it's carefully documented on the next season of The Kardashians.

Nino / GC Images

Our hearts go out to Kendall and Devin. In the wise words of JoJo Siwa 's Instagram caption : "If you love something, let it go. If it comes back...🤍"

