It’s testament to the hold that John Keats has on the English imagination that though he died, in 1821, aged 25 and leaving only two volumes of his poetry in print, 10 or 12 plaques or stones commemorate the geography of his short life from birth in Moorgate, London, to death beside the Spanish steps in Rome. Taken together, they form the basis of a route of pilgrimage I’ve always found worth the while and that draws me back, time and again, to Keats House, just off Hampstead Heath in London.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO