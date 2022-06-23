ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

**CONSTRUCTION UPDATE** Union Street

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork to replace the Union Street railroad crossing will begin on Tuesday, June 27th....

B98.5

Bar Harbor Agamont Park’s Fountain Vandalized

Detergent was added to Agamont Park's fountain in Bar Harbor overnight, so Monday morning, June 27, residents and tourists woke up to a sudsy fountain. What some people may see as a harmless joke that doesn't hurt anyone is in fact an act of vandalism. The fountain will now be...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Food truck festival returns to Queen City

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People enjoyed the sounds and smells of summer Saturday. Beats and Eats took place along the Bangor Waterfront. A variety of food trucks and street food vendors dished out their tastiest creations. Live music entertained the diners. Organizers say this festival helps put Bangor on the...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Pride Parade and Festival

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Pride Week celebration continued Saturday with a parade and festival downtown. This is the 30th anniversary for Bangor Pride. It all started Wednesday and continued throughout the week with community and virtual events. The Bangor Pride Parade took place in downtown Bangor. followed by...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man flips 400-pound tire for charity

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a grueling hot summer day in Bangor. But that didn’t stop Mike Laliberte from completing his annual tire flip. The task at hand was flipping a 400-pound tire exactly one mile while aiming to raise $22,000 for the Maine veteran’s project. “My...
BANGOR, ME
mdislander.com

Local family becomes American citizens

BASS HARBOR — Citizenship in the U.S. is a sought-after privilege and is a goal that many who come to this country set out to achieve. This goal was realized for a local family from Macedonia, who received their citizenship last week. Zoran and Dejana Manev of Bass Harbor,...
PORTLAND, ME
I-95 FM

Acadia Park Death Ruled Homicide; Nationwide Search Continues As Community Mourns Victim

There is an active arrest warrant out for a man from Portland authorities believe is connected with a recent hit-and-run death at Acadia National Park. Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss says investigators have determined that 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland was struck and killed on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor at some point during the late-night/early morning hours of Saturday, June 18 into Sunday, June 19.
PORTLAND, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WindQuest Docked in Bar Harbor [PHOTOS]

The WindQuest, a 86 foot catamaran yacht was docked in Bar Harbor on Sunday morning, June 26th. Charter fees for this all-inclusive trip start at about $70,000 a week but check out what awaits you aboard the WindQuest!. According to their website, here's a sample menu!. Breakfast. Caribbean French Toast...
BAR HARBOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Oyster farmer shares her love of farming in Maine

DEER ISLE — The oyster industry is booming and farmers across Maine are harvesting during the busy summer months for residents and visitors alike. “I love just being out in the water it’s my happy place,” says Abby Barrows of Long Cove Sea Farm. Abby Barrows is...
DEER ISLE, ME
WGME

Motorcyclist dies in Somerville crash

SOMERVILLE (WGME) -- A Knox County man is dead after a car and motorcycle crash in Somerville Friday afternoon. Police say 78-year-old Christopher Lascoutx of Washington, Maine was driving southbound on the Turner Ridge Road on a 2019 Triumph around 3 p.m. when he hit a Lucas Tree Service truck while it was mid-turn in the roadway.
SOMERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Cut your own Lavender and more at Moore Manor Lavender

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for a fun spot to getaway this summer, you might not have to look far... The Lavenders are blossoming at Moore Manor Lavender in Newport as they welcome in guests with some family friendly activities. “This is kind of park like where...
NEWPORT, ME
WMTW

Maine golfer completes top-3 finish at pro event

FALMOUTH, Maine — Camden's Cole Anderson had a weekend to remember on the golf course. The amateur, taking on some of the top pros in the world, and finishing third at the Korn Ferry Tour Live + Work in Maine Open at the Falmouth Country Club. Anderson shared the...
FALMOUTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Newburgh man facing charges

NEWBURGH- A Newburgh man is facing charges after an an incident that lasted hours. Lee Baker,51, was arrested and charged with domestic violence reckless conduct, domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence criminal threatening. Around noon Thursday , the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a firearm being...
NEWBURGH, ME

