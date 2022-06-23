CONSTRUCTION UPDATE** Union Street

Detergent was added to Agamont Park's fountain in Bar Harbor overnight, so Monday morning, June 27, residents and tourists woke up to a sudsy fountain. What some people may see as a harmless joke that doesn't hurt anyone is in fact an act of vandalism. The fountain will now be...
GOULDSBORO, Maine — The building next to Prospect Harbor Lighthouse will most likely need to be condemned following a fire Monday, officials confirmed. The Hancock Maine Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a fire at the building around 5:13 a.m. Multiple units were called to the scene to...
As a state filled with natural beauty from the mountains to the shores, Maine has gorgeous homes for sale scattered across the state. While I may not personally be able to afford the estates seated on the coast, I can at the very least live vicariously through these Mainers by perusing the local real estate listings and catching a glimpse inside.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People enjoyed the sounds and smells of summer Saturday. Beats and Eats took place along the Bangor Waterfront. A variety of food trucks and street food vendors dished out their tastiest creations. Live music entertained the diners. Organizers say this festival helps put Bangor on the...
ROCKLAND, Maine — Kerry Altiero slid the peel — a giant, flat spatula — into a glowing brick oven and pulled out a golden loaf of fresh focaccia. He has been doing it almost every day for the past 29 years, ever since he opened Cafe Miranda.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Pride Week celebration continued Saturday with a parade and festival downtown. This is the 30th anniversary for Bangor Pride. It all started Wednesday and continued throughout the week with community and virtual events. The Bangor Pride Parade took place in downtown Bangor. followed by...
BANGOR, Maine — The lifeguard shortage affecting the Bangor community has gone from bad to worse, forcing Bangor Parks and Recreation to close one of its two public pools this summer. The department announced until further notice, the Dakin Pool will remain closed. "I've been here for fourteen years,...
CAMDEN — Two years ago, Rockport filed suit in Knox County Superior Court against Camden over public school payments. Now, Camden has filed suit against Rockport for nonpayment of sewer bills. The complaint is dated June 13, and was filed by Camden Attorney Bill Kelly. In it, Kelly wrote...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a grueling hot summer day in Bangor. But that didn’t stop Mike Laliberte from completing his annual tire flip. The task at hand was flipping a 400-pound tire exactly one mile while aiming to raise $22,000 for the Maine veteran’s project. “My...
BASS HARBOR — Citizenship in the U.S. is a sought-after privilege and is a goal that many who come to this country set out to achieve. This goal was realized for a local family from Macedonia, who received their citizenship last week. Zoran and Dejana Manev of Bass Harbor,...
There is an active arrest warrant out for a man from Portland authorities believe is connected with a recent hit-and-run death at Acadia National Park. Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss says investigators have determined that 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland was struck and killed on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor at some point during the late-night/early morning hours of Saturday, June 18 into Sunday, June 19.
The WindQuest, a 86 foot catamaran yacht was docked in Bar Harbor on Sunday morning, June 26th. Charter fees for this all-inclusive trip start at about $70,000 a week but check out what awaits you aboard the WindQuest!. According to their website, here's a sample menu!. Breakfast. Caribbean French Toast...
DEER ISLE — The oyster industry is booming and farmers across Maine are harvesting during the busy summer months for residents and visitors alike. “I love just being out in the water it’s my happy place,” says Abby Barrows of Long Cove Sea Farm. Abby Barrows is...
SOMERVILLE (WGME) -- A Knox County man is dead after a car and motorcycle crash in Somerville Friday afternoon. Police say 78-year-old Christopher Lascoutx of Washington, Maine was driving southbound on the Turner Ridge Road on a 2019 Triumph around 3 p.m. when he hit a Lucas Tree Service truck while it was mid-turn in the roadway.
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Air Quality Alert for Sunday, June 26th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Alert affects Coastal Hancock, including Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, Bucksport, Orland and Castine. Ozone levels are expected to rise into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range along the...
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for a fun spot to getaway this summer, you might not have to look far... The Lavenders are blossoming at Moore Manor Lavender in Newport as they welcome in guests with some family friendly activities. “This is kind of park like where...
FALMOUTH, Maine — Camden's Cole Anderson had a weekend to remember on the golf course. The amateur, taking on some of the top pros in the world, and finishing third at the Korn Ferry Tour Live + Work in Maine Open at the Falmouth Country Club. Anderson shared the...
NEWBURGH- A Newburgh man is facing charges after an an incident that lasted hours. Lee Baker,51, was arrested and charged with domestic violence reckless conduct, domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence criminal threatening. Around noon Thursday , the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a firearm being...
