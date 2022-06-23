ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

SALINE COUNTY RECEIVES SECOND TRANCHE OF ARPA FUNDING

kmmo.com
 4 days ago

The Saline County Commission announced it received its second tranche of...

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

kmmo.com

COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED FOR SEDALIA MAN IN SALINE COUNTY

A Sedalia man whose conviction was set aside by the court more than two years ago is scheduled to go to trial again. Court documents say Jerome Lee Williams II changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in July 2017 to two counts of a sex-related felony involving a juvenile and assault of law-enforcement officers. He was sentenced to spend a total of more than three decades in state prison on September 11, 2017.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 27

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of June 27 – July 3. Most routine work zones will stop for the Independence Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures will remain in place. If possible, work zones will stop at noon on Friday, July 1 and resume the morning of Tuesday, July 5.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

PROBATION VIOLATION HEARING SCHEDULED FOR WINDSOR MAN

A 46-year-old Windsor man facing multiple sex-related felony charges for incidents nearly years ago who changed his plea in court and was sentenced to spend more than a half-decade in state prison last year is due back in court. In July of 2018, three juveniles alleged to authorities they were...
WINDSOR, MO
kmmo.com

TRAIN DERAILMENT IN MENDON

Injuries have been reported as an Amtrak train has derailed in Chariton County. According to information provided to the media by Amtrak, the accident happened at 1:42 p.m. on June 27. The derailment happened after the train hit a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon. Several cars derailed...
MENDON, MO
kmmo.com

AMY JO MUEHLER

Amy Jo Muehler, age 49, of rural Cole Camp, MO, formerly of Norborne, MO, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia, MO, with Rev. Michael Pottschmidt and Rev. Andrew Lehenbauer officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Graveside services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hankinson, ND. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saint Paul Lutheran High School in Concordia, MO in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
CONCORDIA, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR ALLEGED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

A Warrensburg man is facing a felony charge after authorities were summoned to the report of a confidential victim with severe injuries on June 23. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities arrived and observed the victim to have a deep laceration to their upper left arm that was still bleeding heavily. Officers also noticed bruising on the victim’s neck. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kmmo.com

COLE CAMP R-1 STUDENT TAKES FIRST PLACE AT NATIONAL ARCHERY TOURNAMENT

An area eighth-grade student finished as the top archer in his division and one of the best overall in the country during the National Archery Championship Tournament held over the weekend in Louisville. According to the Cole Camp R-1 School District, with his personal-best score of 295, Garrett Elliott took...
LOUISVILLE, KY

