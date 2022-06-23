ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado’s Landmark Proposal for Federal Funding of the Colorado Option to Help Save People Money on Health Insurance Approved

Federal approval of Colorado Option Section 1332 Affordable Care Act Waiver will expand access and ensure affordable, quality health insurance. DENVER - Today, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Governor Jared Polis announced the approval of Colorado’s Section 1332 Innovation Waiver Request for the Colorado Option. This waiver...

Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to Wildfires and Avian Flu

DENVER - Governor Polis issued an Executive Order in response to the Menkhaven Fire in Conejos County. The Governor’s action enables State agencies to coordinate for fire suppression, response, consequence management, and recovery efforts, and makes funding available from the Disaster Emergency Fund (DEF) to support wildfire response and recovery efforts. The Menkhaven Fire is 100% contained as of June 7, 2022. Governor Polis issued an Executive Order amending the funding for the 2018 Cabin Lake Fire to fund the full extent of repairs incurred by fire damages.
