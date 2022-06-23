ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plus Size Women’s Casual Spaghetti Loose Swing Slip Dress

Cover picture for the articleThis Pretty Dress comes in a rayon-spandex fabric, it gives you a...

Cross-Front Contrast Graphic One-Piece Slimming Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit has light compression on the tummy to smooth out your curves. Soft, fixed contour cups offer a rounded look. The criss-cross top adds a touch of style to your beach look. Fixed, adjustable straps offer a perfect fit. The contrast fabric details and sheer tulle pieces work together for a sophisticated silhouette.
This golf dress is equal parts fashionable and comfortable

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
New Balance Women’s Q Speed Fuel Jacquard Tank Top

Boasting leading-edge NB ICEx technology, the New Balance Q Speed Fuel Jacquard Tank promotes the body’s natural thermal regulation to help keep you cool as you work out. This women’s top’s athletic fit offers optimal coverage without feeling tight or having excess fabric compromise your range of motion, and the cut-out back details are built for active movement.
Under Armour Women’s Tech Short Sleeve V-Neck – Solid

UA Tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft & has a more natural feel. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast. 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction . Deep V-neck collar & slimmer fit deliver a sleek, more feminine silhouette. Metallic silver front chest logo.
Women’s Golf Polo Shirts Zip Up Sleeveless Tennis Shirts Quick Dry

WOWENY sleeveless golf shirts for women feature 92%Polyester 8%Spandex fabric, soft, cool, quick-dry, stretchy, breathable, and skin touch, lightweight but not see-through, keeping you cool and dry while exercising. WOWENY women’s sleeveless golf polo shirts design with zip-up closure which makes the shirts easier to put on and take off,...
Fila Women’s Core Racerback Tennis Tank

Core Racerback Tank Shirt – Fila is much more than a shoe company, and they manage to prove that fact by releasing high-quality women’s clothing like this Racerback tank. C polyester and spandex blend they used in its construction. This is a tank with a scoop neck, a baggier torso, and a very soft, stretchable fabric. It also has mesh inserts in the side and bak yoke for ventilation.
Under Armour Women’s Threadborne Mesh Tank Top

UA Microthread technology in the fabric dries faster, won‘t cling to you, won‘t chafe & stretches without absorbing sweat. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast. 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction . Shaped hem delivers enhanced coverage without looking big & bulky. Allover mesh back delivers unrivaled breathability. Classic racer back unlocks amazing range of motion.
Women Summer Tank Top – Sunset Mountains Graphic T-Shirt

Stylish Appearance – Better Than Your BF’s Shirt KAVU’s Dont Sweat It is a free flow’n tank top with a comfy scoop neckline, center back vertical seam styling, and a high low curved hem. Choose from two print designs: A striped sunset or howlin’ mountain wolf!
Arena Women’s Relax Iv Team Full-Zip Track Jacket

Tap into the retro sportswear trend with our Icons collection. We dug deep into our archive for this men’s track jacket. Trimmed with logo stripes along the sleeves, our Relax IV Team jacket references our ’70s designs and comes in a range of classic athletic wear colors. The three-diamond patch with our moniker enhances the vintage look of this casual style. Finished with a contrasting collar and hems plus two handy front pockets, wear yours with jeans and a t-shirt for a post-gym drink.
Dickies Women’s Plus Cooling Bi-Stretch Shorts

When things heat up on the job, Dickies Cooling Performance Shorts help keep you cool, dry, comfortable and moving with moisture-wicking, Bi-Stretch fabric. Temp-IQ technology even controls the temperature to cool you down if you start to get warm while you’re working.
Champion Women’s Varsity Jacket

Since 1919 Champion has inspired athletes on and off the field with its authentic, American athletic apparel. From iconic Champion active wear to the latest in performance workout clothes for men, women and kids, you’ll find quality sportswear for every level of play.
NYDJ Women’s Plus Size Bermuda Stretch Linen Shorts

Meet the short that makes it easy to pack light. The soft and breathable Bermuda Shorts in Plus Size by NYDJ are the perfect warm-weather style to pack on your next vacation – or wear at home. Light-as-air linen with a subtle stretch is the perfect choice wherever you go. Our signature Lift Tuck Technology slims from within to help you look a size smaller. This breezy, effortless style features a roll cuff, classic four-pocket styling and a zip fly with button closure.
10 Twisted and Knotted Slides To Elevate Your Style Without Stepping Into Heels

There’s no denying that slipping into a pair of heels can transform just about any outfit. Whether it’s a casual dress, paper-bag shorts, leggings, or even bike shorts, heels have a way of upping the ante. The problem is, heels aren’t always the most comfortable, and, as such, they’re not always the first choice. Rather than reaching for your classic white sneakers or closed-toe-flats, we’re here to put one very trendy silhouette on your radar: the knotted slide sandal.
Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Plus Size Soft Denim Capri

You will instantly fall in love with the comfort and classic look of these ultra soft denim capris from Riders by Lee Indigo. The soft brushed finish and comfortable stretch denim fabric will make these your favorite capris for work or play. Mid rise with 19 inch inseam for a comfortable fit for multiple body types. Why sacrifice comfort and style when you can have both.
Spice Up Your Wedding Looks This Summer With UsNow

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. We're in the midst of wedding season, which means save the dates and invites are likely completely covering your refrigerator. Naturally, when we receive an invitation, our immediate thought is "What do I wear?" The perfect mix of “something […]
Rekucci Curvy Woman Secret Figure Knit Plus Size Straight Pant

The trendy straight leg shape is perfect for all occasions and seasons. Featuring faux pockets with stud accents this pant will easily become your new favorite, basic pair. Ideal for desk to dinner, or from yoga to cocktails, this pant is so comfortable and versatile we are sure you’ll be wearing these pants everywhere.
The Rise of the Second Wedding Dress: 30 Styles Guaranteed to Wow

Weddings are back and bigger than ever post-pandemic, and the demand for bridal gowns has never been greater. But these days, it’s not just a case of finding “the one.” In fact, with many couples opting for weekend celebrations and multi-event weddings, brides are increasingly searching for dress number two and even three. (Chloë Sevigny, we're looking at you.) They're after something Insta-worthy they can wear for a dramatic mid-party reentrance at the reception and, of course, to let loose on the dance floor. Most options tend to lean toward sparklier, shorter, or sexier—just take a look at the sheer, lacy number influencer Camille Charriere chose for her evening party look.
