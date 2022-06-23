Plus Size Women’s Casual Spaghetti Loose Swing Slip Dress

Weddings are back and bigger than ever post-pandemic, and the demand for bridal gowns has never been greater. But these days, it’s not just a case of finding “the one.” In fact, with many couples opting for weekend celebrations and multi-event weddings, brides are increasingly searching for dress number two and even three. (Chloë Sevigny, we're looking at you.) They're after something Insta-worthy they can wear for a dramatic mid-party reentrance at the reception and, of course, to let loose on the dance floor. Most options tend to lean toward sparklier, shorter, or sexier—just take a look at the sheer, lacy number influencer Camille Charriere chose for her evening party look.

