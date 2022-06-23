Women Casual Short Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Dress with Pockets

When my cousin got married, I was a bridesmaid for the first time, and I couldn't have felt more strange. I hadn't been told what to wear since I was too young to talk. And even when my middle school or high school tried to enforce dress codes, I was constantly found rebelling against them, cutting holes in my tights to make some kind of statement. For the wedding, I wore a simple long navy dress without my signature hoops or stacks of jewelry at the bride's request. The only part of my outfit I had some control over were the shoes, which she begged me to keep "simple."

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO