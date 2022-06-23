ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glucocorticoid receptor antagonization propels endogenous cardiomyocyte proliferation and cardiac regeneration

By Nicola Pianca
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. In mammals, the physiological activation of the glucocorticoid receptor (GR) by glucocorticoids (GCs) promotes the maturation of cardiomyocytes during late gestation, but the effect on postnatal cardiac growth and regenerative plasticity is unclear. Here we demonstrate that the GC"“GR axis restrains cardiomyocyte proliferation during postnatal...

www.nature.com

MedicalXpress

Protein changes in cerebrospinal fluid indicate inflammatory processes in the brain

Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases are associated with inflammatory processes in the brain. German researchers have succeeded in identifying a group of proteins in cerebrospinal fluid that could provide information about such inflammatory processes. As so-called biomarkers, the proteins could help researchers to better understand disease processes in the future and to test the effect of potential drugs against brain inflammation. The research team led by Stephan Käser and Professor Dr. Mathias Jucker at the Hertie Institute for Clinical Brain Research and the University of Tübingen, in collaboration with Professor Dr. Stefan Lichtenthaler from the Munich site of the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases, has now published its study in the journal PNAS.
Nature.com

Retraction Note: AKT3-mediated IWS1 phosphorylation promotes the proliferation of EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinomas through cell cycle-regulated U2AF2 RNA splicing

Retraction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24795-1, published online 30 July 2021. The authors are retracting this Article as irregularities were found in the data that indicate the splicing of the U2AF2 exon 2 does not occur as reported in the Article. The irregularities call into question the conclusions and undermine their confidence in the integrity of the study. The authors therefore wish to retract the article.
Nature.com

Itch and autophagy-mediated NF-ÎºB activation contributes to inhibition of cathepsin D-induced sensitizing effect on anticancer drugs

Inhibition of cathepsin D (Cat D) sensitizes cancer cells to anticancer drugs via RNF183-mediated downregulation of Bcl-xL expression. Although NF-ÎºB activation is involved in the upregulation of RNF183 expression, the molecular mechanism of NF-ÎºB activation by Cat D inhibition is unknown. We conducted this study to investigate the molecular mechanism underlying Cat D-mediated NF-ÎºB activation. Interestingly, Cat D inhibition-induced IÎºB degradation in an autophagy-dependent manner. Knockdown of autophagy-related genes (ATG7 and Beclin1) and lysosome inhibitors (chloroquine and bafilomycin A1) blocked IÎºB degradation via Cat D inhibition. Itch induced K63-linked ubiquitination of IÎºB and then modulated the protein stability of IÎºB by Cat D inhibition. Inhibition of Cat D-mediated Itch activation was modulated by the JNK signaling pathway, and phosphorylated Itch could bind to IÎºB, resulting in polyubiquitination of IÎºB. Additionally, inhibition of Cat D increased autophagy flux via activation of the LKB1-AMPK-ULK1 pathway. Therefore, our results suggested that Cat D inhibition activated NF-ÎºB signaling via degradation of autophagy-dependent IÎºB, which is associated with the upregulation of RNF183, an E3 ligase of Bcl-xL. Cat D inhibition enhances TRAIL-induced apoptosis through Bcl-xL degradation via upregulation of RNF183.
Nature.com

Effect of age on human ACE2 and ACE2-expressing alveolar type II cells levels

Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is the receptor for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) which causes COVID-19. Viral entry requires ACE2 and transmembrane protease serine 2 (TMPRSS2). Transcriptomic studies showed that children display lower ACE2 than adults, though gene expression levels do not always correlate with protein levels. We investigated the effect of age on ACE2 and TMPRSS2 protein expression in alveolar type II (AT2) cells in the lungs of children compared to adults. We also analysed the ratio of Ang-(1"“7) to Ang II as a surrogate marker of ACE2 activity in the subjects' lung parenchyma.
Nature.com

A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
Nature.com

Folic acid effect on homocysteine, sortilin levels and glycemic control in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients

The present study aimed to determine the folic acid supplement (FAS) effects on serum homocysteine and sortilin levels, glycemic indices, and lipid profile in type II diabetic patients. Method. A double-blind randomized controlled clinical trial have been performed on 100 patients with T2DM randomly divided into two groups that received...
Nature.com

AgRP neurons control feeding behaviour at cortical synapses via peripherally derived lysophospholipids

Phospholipid levels are influenced by peripheral metabolism. Within the central nervous system, synaptic phospholipids regulate glutamatergic transmission and cortical excitability. Whether changes in peripheral metabolism affect brain lipid levels and cortical excitability remains unknown. Here, we show that levels of lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) species in the blood and cerebrospinal fluid are elevated after overnight fasting and lead to higher cortical excitability. LPA-related cortical excitability increases fasting-induced hyperphagia, and is decreased following inhibition of LPA synthesis. Mice expressing a human mutation (Prg-1R346T) leading to higher synaptic lipid-mediated cortical excitability display increased fasting-induced hyperphagia. Accordingly, human subjects with this mutation have higher body mass index and prevalence of type"‰2 diabetes. We further show that the effects of LPA following fasting are under the control of hypothalamic agouti-related peptide (AgRP) neurons. Depletion of AgRP-expressing cells in adult mice decreases fasting-induced elevation of circulating LPAs, as well as cortical excitability, while blunting hyperphagia. These findings reveal a direct influence of circulating LPAs under the control of hypothalamic AgRP neurons on cortical excitability, unmasking an alternative non-neuronal route by which the hypothalamus can exert a robust impact on the cortex and thereby affect food intake.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Increased MIB-1 expression in salivary gland pleomorphic adenoma that recurs and undergoes malignant transformation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13082-8, published online 30 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Jaana HagstrÃ¶m. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Pathology, HUSLAB, Helsinki University Hospital and University of Helsinki, PO Box 21, 00014, Helsinki, Finland. Research Programs Unit,...
Nature.com

A phase 1b randomised controlled trial of a glucagon-like peptide-1 and glucagon receptor dual agonist IBI362 (LY3305677) in Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes

The success of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity has sparked considerable efforts to develop next-generation co-agonists that are more effective. We conducted a randomised, placebo-controlled phase 1b study (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT04466904) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of IBI362 (LY3305677), a GLP-1 and glucagon receptor dual agonist, in Chinese patients with T2D. A total of 43 patients with T2D were enrolled in three cohorts in nine study centres in China and randomised in each cohort to receive once-weekly IBI362 (3.0"‰mg, 4.5"‰mg or 6.0"‰mg), placebo or open-label dulaglutide (1.5"‰mg) subcutaneously for 12 weeks. Forty-two patients received the study treatment and were included in the analysis, with eight receiving IBI362, four receiving placebo and two receiving dulaglutide in each cohort. The patients, investigators and study site personnel involved in treating and assessing patients in each cohort were masked to IBI362 and placebo allocation. Primary outcomes were safety and tolerability of IBI362. Secondary outcomes included the change in glycated haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), fasting plasma glucose (FPG) and post-mixed-meal tolerance test (post-MTT) glucose levels. IBI362 was well tolerated. Most commonly-reported treatment-emergent adverse events were diarrhoea (29.2% for IBI362, 33.3% for dulaglutide, 0% for placebo), decreased appetite (25.0% for IBI362, 16.7% for dulaglutide, 0% for placebo) and nausea (16.7% for IBI362, 16.7% for dulaglutide and 8.3% for placebo). HbA1c, FPG and post-MTT glucose levels were reduced from baseline to week 12 in patients receiving IBI362 in all three cohorts. IBI362 showed a favourable safety profile and clinically meaningful reductions in blood glucose in Chinese patients with T2D.
Nature.com

Single-cell transcriptomic analysis identifies an immune-prone population in erythroid precursors during human ontogenesis

Nonimmune cells can have immunomodulatory roles that contribute to healthy development. However, the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying the immunomodulatory functions of erythroid cells during human ontogenesis remain elusive. Here, integrated, single-cell transcriptomic studies of erythroid cells from the human yolk sac, fetal liver, preterm umbilical cord blood (UCB), term UCB and adult bone marrow (BM) identified classical and immune subsets of erythroid precursors with divergent differentiation trajectories. Immune-erythroid cells were present from the yolk sac to the adult BM throughout human ontogenesis but failed to be generated in vitro from human embryonic stem cells. Compared with classical-erythroid precursors, these immune-erythroid cells possessed dual erythroid and immune regulatory networks, showed immunomodulatory functions and interacted more frequently with various innate and adaptive immune cells. Our findings provide important insights into the nature of immune-erythroid cells and their roles during development and diseases.
Nature.com

Acute kidney injury secondary to urinary tract infection in kidney transplant recipients

Acute kidney injury (AKI) in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) is a common, yet poorly investigated, complication of urinary tract infections (UTI) and urosepsis. A retrospective comparative analysis was performed, recruiting 101 KTRs with urosepsis, 100 KTRs with UTI, and 100 KTRs without history of UTI or sepsis. The incidences of AKI in the urosepsis and UTI groups were 75.2% and 41%, respectively. The urosepsis group has also presented with a significantly higher prevalence of AKI stage 2 and 3 than the UTI group. The rates of recovery from AKI stages 1, 2 and 3, were 75,6%, 55% and 26.1%, respectively. Factors independently associated with renal recovery from AKI were: AKI severity grade (AKI stage 2 with OR = 0.25 and AKI stage 3 with OR = 0.1), transfusion of red blood cells (RBC) (OR = 0.22), and the use of steroid bolus in the acute phase of treatment (OR = 4). The septic status (urosepsis vs UTI) did not influence the rates of renal recovery from AKI after adjustment for the remaining variables. The dominant cause of RBC transfusions in the whole population was upper GI-bleeding. In multivariable analyses, the occurrence of AKI was also independently associated with a greater decline of eGFR at 1-year post-discharge and with a greater risk of graft loss. In KTRs with both urosepsis and UTI, the occurrence of AKI portends poor transplantation outcomes. The local transfusion policy, modulation of immunosuppression and stress ulcer prophylaxis (which is not routinely administered in KTRs) in the acute setting may be modifiable factors that significantly impact long-term transplantation outcomes.
Nature.com

Tumor regionalization after surgery: Roles of the tumor microenvironment and neutrophil extracellular traps

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Surgery is unanimously regarded as the primary strategy to cure solid tumors in the early stages but is not always used in advanced cases. However, tumor surgery must be carefully considered because the risk of metastasis could be increased by the surgical procedure. Tumor surgery may result in a deep wound, which induces many biological responses favoring tumor metastasis. In particular, NETosis, which is the process of forming neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), has received attention as a risk factor for surgery-induced metastasis. To reduce cancer mortality, researchers have made efforts to prevent secondary metastasis after resection of the primary tumor. From this point of view, a better understanding of surgery-induced metastasis might provide new strategies for more effective and safer surgical approaches. In this paper, recent insights into the surgical effects on metastasis will be reviewed. Moreover, in-depth opinions about the effects of NETs on metastasis will be discussed.
Nature.com

Gut microbiota alternation under the intestinal epithelium-specific knockout of mouse Piga gene

Crosstalk between the gut microbiota and intestinal epithelium shapes the gut environment and profoundly influences the intestinal immune homeostasis. Glycosylphosphatidylinositol anchored proteins (GPI "“ APs) contribute to a variety of gut-associated immune functions, including microbial surveillance and defense, and epithelial cell polarity. Properly polarised epithelial cells are essential for the establishment of the barrier function of gut epithelia. The Piga gene is one among seven genes that encode for an enzyme which is involved in the first step of GPI-anchor biosynthesis. This is the first study reporting a knockout of the intestinal epithelial cell-specific Piga gene (Piga-/-) and its association with the gut microbiota in mice using a whole metagenome shotgun-based sequencing approach. An overall reduced microbiota diversity has been observed in the Piga-/- group as compared to the control group (ANOVA p"‰="‰0.34). The taxonomic biomarkers, namely: Gammaproteobacteria (class), Enterobacterales (order), Enterobacteriaceae (family), Escherichia (genus), Proteus (genus) and Escherichia coli (species), increased more in the Piga-/- mice as compared to in the control group. Further, the pathogenic E. coli strains, namely E. coli O157:H7 str. EDL 933 (EHEC), E. coli CFT073 (UPEC) and E. coli 536 (UPEC), were found in the Piga-/- mice which also harbored virulence factor transporters. In addition, the taxa responsible for short chain fatty acid production were decreased in the Piga-/- group. The Piga-/- mice gut harbored an increased number of microbial functions responsible for the survival of pathogens in the inflamed gut environment. Our observations clearly indicate that the Piga-/- mice gut might have an overall enhancement in pathogenic behaviour and reduced capabilities beneficial to health.
Nature.com

Kinetic and energetic insights into the dissipative non-equilibrium operation of an autonomous light-powered supramolecular pump

Natural and artificial autonomous molecular machines operate by constantly dissipating energy coming from an external source to maintain a non-equilibrium state. Quantitative thermodynamic characterization of these dissipative states is highly challenging as they exist only as long as energy is provided. Here we report on the detailed physicochemical characterization of the dissipative operation of a supramolecular pump. The pump transduces light energy into chemical energy by bringing self-assembly reactions to non-equilibrium steady states. The composition of the system under light irradiation was followed in real time by 1H NMR for four different irradiation intensities. The experimental composition and photon flow were then fed into a theoretical model describing the non-equilibrium dissipation and the energy storage at the steady state. We quantitatively probed the relationship between the light energy input and the deviation of the dissipative state from thermodynamic equilibrium in this artificial system. Our results provide a testing ground for newly developed theoretical models for photoactivated artificial molecular machines operating away from thermodynamic equilibrium.
Nature.com

Learning the chemical grammar of biomolecular condensates

Biomolecular condensates compartmentalize and regulate assemblies of biomolecules engaged in vital physiological processes in cells. Specific proteins and nucleic acids engaged in shared functions occur in any one kind of condensate, suggesting that these compartments have distinct chemical specificities. Indeed, some small-molecule drugs concentrate in specific condensates due to chemical properties engendered by particular amino acids in the proteins in those condensates. Here we argue that the chemical properties that govern molecular interactions between a small molecule and biomolecules within a condensate can be ascertained for both the small molecule and the biomolecules. We propose that learning this 'chemical grammar', the rules describing the chemical features of small molecules that engender attraction or repulsion by the physicochemical environment of a specific condensate, should enable design of drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity.
Nature.com

Clinical and therapeutic implications of BRAF fusions in histiocytic disorders

Histiocytic disorders represent a collection of hematologic diseases with varied clinical presentations [1]. The identification of an oncogenic driver has enabled the classification of some of the histiocytic disorders as neoplasms [1]. The activation of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK)-extracellular-signal-regulated kinase (ERK) pathway is the hallmark of Erdheim-Chester disease (ECD) and Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) [2]. BRAFV600E mutations are identified in 50"“60% of patients with LCH and ECD and represent the most conspicuous mechanism for ERK activation [2, 3]. Additionally, one-third of patients with Rosai-Dorfman Disease (RDD) have mutations in the MAPK-ERK pathway [2].
