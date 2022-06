State, national and international media frequently feature the University of Wyoming and members of its community in stories. Here is a summary of some of the recent coverage:. The Casper Star-Tribune (CS-T) reported that UW will receive an $800,000 U.S. Department of Energy grant for a research project that looks at how nuclear energy technology siting impacts communities and the environment. A nuclear facility is slated to be built near Kemmerer. The Laramie Boomerang published a similar article.

