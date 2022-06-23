Weather: Fog to give way to beautiful day

About eight cars of an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, according to Amtrak and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many, Amtrak said. Passenger Rob Nightingale, 58, told ABC News...
Three people were killed and others were injured when a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri on Monday, officials said. It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt beyond the three people who...
Maryland's gas tax will increase 7 cents a gallon on Friday due to a 2013 law, that ties the state’s gas tax to inflation. The state's gas tax will increase from 36 cents to 43 cents by the legislative mandate. Gas prices in Maryland: Interactive map. House Republicans in...
