Maryland State

Weather: Fog to give way to beautiful day

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda explains how Friday will...

www.wbal.com

WBAL Radio

Weather: Less humid Tuesday with sunshine

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how it'll be less humid Tuesday in Maryland with plenty of sunshine after Monday's rain.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Amtrak train derails in Missouri, injuries reported

About eight cars of an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, according to Amtrak and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many, Amtrak said.
MENDON, MO
WBAL Radio

3 killed when Amtrak train hits truck, derails in Missouri

Three people were killed and others were injured when a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri on Monday, officials said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WBAL Radio

Maryland's gas tax set to increase Friday

Maryland's gas tax will increase 7 cents a gallon on Friday due to a 2013 law, that ties the state's gas tax to inflation. The state's gas tax will increase from 36 cents to 43 cents by the legislative mandate.
MARYLAND STATE

