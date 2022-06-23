ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

The 2022 Honda Accord is a Class Leader, from Klamath Falls Honda!

 2 days ago

Come see the all new 2022 Honda Accord at Klamath Falls Honda, Washburn Way. For drivers wanting that "goldilocks" mid-size sedan that has plenty of power, a spacious and upgraded interior that promises comfy driving in town, on long commutes and long road trips, the 2022 Honda Accord Sedan ticks all...

KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Klamath Basin under Heat Advisory until Monday night

MEDFORD, Ore. - Hot temperatures of 95 to 105 in the basin during the afternoons and 85 to 95 at usually cooler mid-elevation locations. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal, generally in the mid-50s to lower 60s. The hottest day of this heat wave is expected to...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Sentry Eagle ready for takeoff

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Sentry Eagle open house returns tomorrow for the first time since 2017. This is without a doubt Klamath Falls’ premier must-do, can’t miss, free event of the year. The open house event takes off at 9:00 AM at Kingsley Field, Saturday, June 25.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 97

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (June 24, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:35 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 267. The preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound GMC Truck, operated by Erika...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/24 – Oregon State Police Make Illegal Grow Busts Outside Eagle Point and Cave Junction, Child Predator Arrested in Grants Pass

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Oregon State Police SW Region Drug Enforcement Team Makes Illegal Marijuana Bust Outside Eagle Point in Jackson County. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022,...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Woman Killed In Klamath County Crash

CHILOQUIN, OR -- A Bend woman was killed in an overnight crash on Highway 97 in Klamath County. According to OSP, a pickup collided head-on with an SUV driven by 35-year-old Cybil Nelson of Bend. Both vehicles were destroyed by the resulting fire; Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.
BEND, OR
KDRV

Two dead after head-on collision in Klamath County this morning

Two people were killed early this morning on US 97 in Klamath County near milepost 267. Oregon State Police released the following information this afternoon:. On June 24, 2022, at approximately 12:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 267.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Train Mountain Railroad Museum

Many people of a certain age played with electric trains as children. Some of those children grew up to be adults who never let go of their love of trains. There’s a place in Oregon that’s a nirvana for hobby train nerds. And enthusiasts from around the world help contribute to it.
CHILOQUIN, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Kruise of Klamath Event Street Closures

KLAMATH FALLS, OR – June 23, 2022. The annual Kruise of Klamath event will be held downtown on Saturday, June 25th with both daytime “Show ‘N Shine” and an evening “Evening Cruise.” The “Show ‘N Shine” will result in the closure of Main Street from 11th Street to 4th Street. The “Evening Cruise” will result in the closure of Main Street and Klamath Avenue from 12th Street to 4th Street. Public parking lots will be accessible and the proper traffic control devices will be used to detour motorists safely around the event.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford transient set to do 17 years for starting Pacific Pride fuel station fire

Medford, Ore. - The man found guilty for starting the devastating Pacific Pride fuel station fire in downtown Medford has been sentenced to 17 years. He was sentenced on Thursday. Following a trial, 49-year-old John Charles Salmons was found guilty last week of first degree arson and 6 counts of criminal mischief, along with a charge of recklessly endangering another person.
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/23 –Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital, Candlelight Vigil and Gofundme Campaign for 7-Year-Old Boy Who Drowned In Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital. The Olsruds are Southern Oregon business owners and have actively...
EAGLE POINT, OR
KDRV

I-5 closures in Medford set for next week

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Interstate 5 will close overnights next week for resurfacing. ODOT says traffic will detour through Medford two nights late next week so Knife River Materials crews can safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange.
MEDFORD, OR
basinlife.com

Let Us Do Your Taxes! Books 2 Taxes Inc., in Klamath Falls

Take your business to new horizons. Your partner in success. Books 2 Taxes Inc. in Klamath Falls will help you with Personal and Business Tax Preparation, Bookkeeping and Payroll. See our Website now. Tax Preparation. We’re Open All Year To Help You. IRS Letters. Tax Questions. Extensions. Amended Tax...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR SO FAR IN ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD, ON WEDNESDAY

Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far for both Roseburg and Medford. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 88 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 92 degrees in Medford. Those were not record highs for the date. Temperatures are slated to drop...
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Medford Police Department undergoes active shooter training

Medford, Ore. — This week, Medford Police Department trained on active shooter response. "Every year our SWAT team puts a significant amount of effort into creating the most realistic training environment based on current information and tactics," MPD stated. "The training is attended by detectives and officers from various divisions, including Patrol, School Resource, Traffic and Livability Team."
MEDFORD, OR
basinlife.com

Sleep Better All Summer! Visit Bedroom Gallery for Deals on Beautyrest, Ashley, Serta, Temper-Pedic and more!

Bedroom Gallery on Main Street invites you in for a huge selection of Mattresses, Bedroom Furniture, Kids Bedroom Sets, Bunkbeds and more. Two huge floors of in-stock mattresses and home furnishing, living room, dining room, kitchen and home decor. See sofas and loveseats and sectional furniture, and recliners of all kinds. Top brands such as Ashley Furniture, Stanton, Emerald Home and Sunny Designs.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Brews and Pizza on the Wild Side!

If you’re enjoying a craft beer, perusing unique pizza options, and enjoying a fun atmosphere perfect for gatherings large and small, you might be at Wild River Pizza!. With locations in Grants Pass, Medford, Cave Junction, and Brookings, Wild River has a varied menu that likely to offer options for all in your party!
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR

