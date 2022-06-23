ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Traffic Advisory: Emergency Closure at Broadway St. (from Earhart Blvd. to Colapissa St.)

New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday, June 22, the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works contractor Wallace C. Drennan closed Broadway St. from Earhart Blvd. to Colapissa St. to vehicular traffic for approximately two days due to an emergency sewer point repair. Security fencing and signage will be installed around the intersection and flaggers will be onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians.

Broadway St. from Earhart Blvd. to Colapissa St. will be closed to vehicular traffic while crews complete the sewer point repair and Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans conducts a full inspection to avoid the possibility of a sewage backup. Travelers will detour from Colapissa St. to Pine St. until the expected reopen date of Friday, June 24.

This emergency repair is a part of the $10.5 million Marlyville-Fontainebleau Group C reconstruction project. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by December 2022, weather permitting. In general, the contractor will work from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Questions about this project or the City's Capital Improvement Program should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

Since May 2018, DPW has completed 99 projects at an estimated value of $282 million. Today, 55 roadwork projects are under construction at an estimated value of nearly $593 million.

To better serve our residents of New Orleans with more timely communication, RoadworkNOLA is in the process of building a distribution list to provide important construction updates via text messaging.  To sign up, text ROADWORK to 77295 or visit ready.nola.gov/alerts and select the “roadwork” alert list to create a profile.

# # #

ABOUT ROADWORKNOLA  

The City of New Orleans Department of Public Works (DPW) and Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) are working together to implement an unprecedented program to restore damaged infrastructure. Using local and federal funds, the $2.3 billion program is the most comprehensive that our region has seen in a generation. 

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT ROADWORKNOLA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Traffic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Hud#Traffic Advisory#Sewage And Water Board#Dpw
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana

141
Followers
571
Post
973
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans, Louisiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy