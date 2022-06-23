Traffic Advisory: Emergency Closure at Broadway St. (from Earhart Blvd. to Colapissa St.)

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday, June 22, the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works contractor Wallace C. Drennan closed Broadway St. from Earhart Blvd. to Colapissa St. to vehicular traffic for approximately two days due to an emergency sewer point repair. Security fencing and signage will be installed around the intersection and flaggers will be onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians.

Broadway St. from Earhart Blvd. to Colapissa St. will be closed to vehicular traffic while crews complete the sewer point repair and Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans conducts a full inspection to avoid the possibility of a sewage backup. Travelers will detour from Colapissa St. to Pine St. until the expected reopen date of Friday, June 24.

This emergency repair is a part of the $10.5 million Marlyville-Fontainebleau Group C reconstruction project. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by December 2022, weather permitting. In general, the contractor will work from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Questions about this project or the City's Capital Improvement Program should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

Since May 2018, DPW has completed 99 projects at an estimated value of $282 million. Today, 55 roadwork projects are under construction at an estimated value of nearly $593 million.

