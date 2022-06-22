ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More funding for fusion: Seattle startup lands $160M and reveals technology breakthrough

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news: Seattle-area startup Zap Energy is edging closer to the promise of fusion power. The company Wednesday announced two milestones: its newest prototype device has created plasma, a superheated gas needed to generate fusion, and it raised $160 million in new funding with support from Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures...

travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Chinese Food Restaurants: 10Best Restaurant Critiques

At 10Best, we’re all the time looking out for Seattle’s greatest eating places, and whereas we recognize locations which have a broad culinary vary, we won’t assist however adore eating places specializing in one particular delicacies. Thanks to its thriving Asian neighborhood, Seattle occurs to be a wonderful metropolis wherein to get pleasure from delectable delicacies from nations starting from China to Vietnam. When we’re within the temper for Chinese meals in Seattle, we head to crowd favourite Din Tai Fung, or we rely on Wild Ginger‘s strong monitor report (and the possibility to listen to reside music after or whereas consuming our meal). You’ll discover these locations – and any of the eating places on our checklist – to be implausible choices for Chinese delicacies; in the event you’re trying to focus your efforts, begin within the bustling International District neighborhood. Other zones that function a wide range of Asian eateries embody Capitol Hill, Fremont, Ballard and the University District, in addition to Bellevue (over on the “Eastside”).
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Clouds from leftover meteor smoke put on show in pre-dawn hours over Seattle

KENT, Wash. - Those who were up early on Tuesday around the Seattle area were treated to an early celestial show that punctuated summer's arrival a few hours before. Just before sunrise, a display of cool, blue appeared high above the horizon. But despite the Pacific Northwest's relentless bouts of rain this spring, these clouds were not a sign of wetter hours to come.
SEATTLE, WA
PLANetizen

Seattle Transit Winning Back Riders Faster Than Ridehailing

Ridehailing companies in Seattle are seeing a slower recovery than in other cities, reports Doug Trumm for The Urbanist. While other parts of the country saw ridehailing grow as an alternative to public transit during the pandemic, Seattle ridership continues to lag compared to pre-pandemic ride volumes. While Seattle ridership for Uber and Lyft hovers at 39 percent compared to 2019, “The companies claim to be at about 70% of normal ridership in most other metropolitan regions.” By contrast, public transit ridership is recovering more quickly. “In April, [King County] Metro ridership clocked in at 49% of its 2019 level.”
SEATTLE, WA
timesnewsexpress.com

This Week in Seattle Food News: Dick’s Is Back, Ethan Stowell Is Opening Another Tavern, and a Wu-Tang-Themed Dinner Is Coming This Fall – EverOut Seattle

Owners Lynda Nguyen and Bien Le launched this Vietnamese restaurant in the former J&J Public House space on June 13, with a menu that includes fried rice, stir-fried noodles, phở, vermicelli bowls, salads, sandwiches, and more. Like. Add to a List. This family-owned Chinese American restaurant soft-opened in Belltown...
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Seattle exodus causes small town WA to invest in new infastructure

As Seattle housing prices continue to skyrocket, many look outside the city for housing options leading to new improvements needed in small towns like Sultan, Wash. faced with a new growing population and the goal of preserving the cities charm. With a bigger population comes improvements to the public infrastructure...
SEATTLE, WA
auburnexaminer.com

What Lies Beneath: Neely Mansion’s Unique Artifact

A discussion concerning a blue spruce tree next to Neely Mansion, a local National Historic Landmark, led to a noteworthy and intriguing discovery. Neely Mansion Board members and avid gardeners Carol Grimes and Hilda Meryhew were consulting with an arborist concerning the 100+year old blue spruce next to the Mansion. While examining the soil at the base, they discovered a small portion of what appeared to be a stone. Self-professed ‘rock-hound’ Carol and Hilda began digging and pulled it out.
AUBURN, WA
wine-searcher.com

The Lights Go Out at Chateau Ste. Michelle

Until last year, Chateau Ste. Michelle was to Washington wine as the sun is to the solar system. However, the star is shrinking. On Tuesday, Washington Wine Report's Sean Sullivan broke the news that CSM has put up for sale its 118-acre headquarters in Woodinville, a suburb of Seattle, and plans to move all of its winemaking to eastern Washington immediately.
WOODINVILLE, WA
elitetraveler.com

The 5 Best Restaurants in Seattle

Seattle’s fine-dining venues will provide you with once-in-a-lifetime meals. Although Seattle is best known for its coffee, less than agreeable weather and the futuristic Space Needle, this north-western city is also home to an impressively established restaurant scene. You’ll find that the outdoorsy vibe of the city – not to mention the number of tech companies making a home here – means that Seattle’s fine dining offering is more on the casual side. Don’t be fooled into thinking you can just turn up last minute though – the caliber of Seattle’s best restaurants means reservations are snapped up quickly. Ranging from glamorous throwbacks to intimate and cozy spaces, these are the best places to eat in Seattle according to Elite Traveler.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Toll rate increase for SR-99 tunnel begins July 1

Toll rates for the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle are set to go up by 3% beginning July 1, the Washington State Transportation Commission announced Friday. The 3% increase means an increase of five to 10 cents for vehicles with two axles, depending on the time of day. Drivers with a Good To Go! pass will continue paying the lowest toll rate.
SEATTLE, WA
#Nuclear Fusion#Fusion Power#General Fusion#Breakthrough Energy
The Stranger

Seattle Might Soon Defund a Promising Police Alternative

Without much notice to the public, a police alternative pilot program has been operating on Seattle’s streets for the last two years. Through a partnership with JustCARE, a local public safety firm called We Deliver Care has been protecting outreach workers who are serving people experiencing homelessness. They’ve also been providing de-escalation services for people in crisis, and they’ve been doing it all without the involvement of a uniformed cop.
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Councilmember seeks to make Seattle an abortion sanctuary city

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is proposing that the council deem Seattle a “sanctuary city” for people seeking abortions, in light of Friday’s reversal of federal abortion protections. After the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision establishing abortion as a right federally was overturned Friday by...
SEATTLE, WA
