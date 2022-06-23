Authorities recover body of man who drowned in Lake Lanier

Gainesville's Longwood Park is located on Lake Lanier just off Pearl Nix Parkway. - photo by Scott Rogers

A body of a man was recovered Thursday afternoon from Lake Lanier in what Gainesville Police said was an accidental drowning.

Police responded to Lake Lanier off Pearl Nix Parkway near Longwood Park, according to a social media post by police.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The drowning is unrelated to the ongoing search for a man in Lake Knickerbocker or a search near Holiday Marina, Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said.