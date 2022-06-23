ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrodsburg, KY

Juneteenth At West Lane Park

By Harrodsburg Herald
harrodsburgherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second annual Heart of Kentucky Juneteenth Festival happened this weekend at West Lane...

www.harrodsburgherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Horse Mania sculptures vandalized in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is in Lexington for the first time since 2010. Horse Mania is a special art project that fills the streets of downtown, but instead of enjoying the attraction some people are turning to vandalism. The artwork that is meant to inspire people, is being disrespected.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night— and that rare sighting is garnering a lot of social media buzz. “Never, never, never in a million years. And so up close and personal,” said Teddy Emmerich. Teddy and David Emmerich are moving...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigate shots fired in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a possible shooting that sent a man to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police received a call in reference to shots fired at around 3:20 Sunday morning at the 400 block of Angliana. That’s located in downtown Lexington, off South Broadway.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Harrodsburg, KY
Society
Harrodsburg, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Harrodsburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WEKU

Longtime Lexington news anchor Sam Dick joins WEKU

Sam Dick pictured in front of Herrington Lake in Garrard County, KySam Dick. There is a new addition to the WEKU news team - a veteran Kentucky journalist who for decades has been a trusted friend thousands have welcomed into their homes each night, reporting on countless events in the lives and times of Kentuckians. Sam Dick is the focus of today’s interview with WEKU’s Tom Martin.
LEXINGTON, KY
14news.com

Kentucky medical marijuana meetings underway

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee held its first meeting in Frankfort on Monday. Two people from the Tri-State are on that committee. Julie Cantwell is one of the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee, and says she herself is an advocate, for reasons that hit close to home.
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

Final plea in meth conspiracy

The final defendant in a federal methamphetamine conspiracy case has entered a guilty plea. According to reports, on June 17, 38 year-old Ned Davis of Paintsville, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Davon Blackford, 41, of Lexington and Megan Stacy, 28 Swamp Branch have also pleaded guily to the same charge. Between March 2021 and Dec. 3, Ned Davis developed a relationship with a methamphetamine supplier and obtained 500 grams or more of the drug and distributed throughout the Johnson Co area.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Live Music#Localevent#Local Life#The Harrodsburg Herald#Democratic#Senate#Weekender
wdrb.com

Former Louisville area basketball star killed in Buechel shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former local basketball star was killed in a Buechel neighborhood shooting. Vincent Crutcher, 34, was a basketball star at Pleasure Ridge Park High School who graduated in 2006. Police say Crutcher was shot early Thursday morning on Heatherview Road near Breckenridge Lane. He was taken...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
foxlexington.com

1 man killed in Frankfort shooting, police investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Frankfort Police Department responded to a shooting near Tractor Supply in Frankfort on Saturday. At around 1:16 a.m. Frankfort police were alerted to a shooting and found a white man dead at the scene. Police have confirmed that a suspect has been identified and...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky hospital remains closed following gas leak

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon Community Hospital is still closed Monday morning following a gas leak. The leak shut the hospital down Sunday morning. All patients were moved to other facilities. Columbia Gas contained the leak, but hospital officials say crews didn’t get to repair the damage until Monday...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

I-75 reopened after Saturday crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 9:25 P.M. UPDATE ***. Officials said the crash was cleared, and I-75 Southbound was reopened. I-75 Northbound is now open, according to officials. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. I-75 Southbound is closed at the 53.6 milemarker after...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington man charged with murder, attempted murder

Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Martina Barksdale: Two-bite burgers (June 21, 2022) Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Martina Barksdale: Two-bite burgers (June 21, 2022) There was a large response to a fire in Lexington Monday afternoon. WATCH | Kentucky cannabis advisory committee holds first meeting. Updated:...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy