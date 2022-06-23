Juneteenth At West Lane Park

The final defendant in a federal methamphetamine conspiracy case has entered a guilty plea. According to reports, on June 17, 38 year-old Ned Davis of Paintsville, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Davon Blackford, 41, of Lexington and Megan Stacy, 28 Swamp Branch have also pleaded guily to the same charge. Between March 2021 and Dec. 3, Ned Davis developed a relationship with a methamphetamine supplier and obtained 500 grams or more of the drug and distributed throughout the Johnson Co area.

PAINTSVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO