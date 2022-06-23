ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

A Champion Swimmer Fainted While Competing Underwater. Her Coach Jumped In For The Rescue.

By Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bXSs_0gJtDHBR00
Nikola Krstic / Getty Images

After a swimmer fainted in the pool at a world championship competition in Budapest on Wednesday, her coach immediately dove in for a dramatic rescue.

Photos of the moment show the coach, four-time Olympic gold medal-winning Spanish swimmer Andrea Fuentes, pulling Anita Alvarez out of the water to safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6tRm_0gJtDHBR00
Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

Alvarez — a Team USA artistic swimmer and two-time Olympian — had just finished her solo free routine at the FINA World Aquatic Championships when she fainted and sank to the pool's bottom, according to the Olympics blog .

The 25-year-old's coach, Fuentes, did not hesitate. With her clothes still on, she jumped into the water, dragging her to the surface. She received medical treatment at the side of the pool before being taken away on a stretcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yR7Sh_0gJtDHBR00
Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

Fuentes told Spanish newspaper Marca she made her split-second decision because she "saw that no one, no lifeguard, was diving in."

"I got a little scared because she wasn't breathing, but now she's fine," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zs8W_0gJtDHBR00
Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Fuentes said in a statement shared by USA Artistic Swimming on Instagram that "doctors checked all vitals and everything is normal."

"We sometimes forget that this happens in other high-endurance sports. Marathon, cycling, cross country… we all have seen images where some athletes don’t make it to the finish line and others help them to get there," Fuentes said. "Our sport is no different than others, just in a pool, we push through limits and sometimes we find them."

Alvarez will spend Thursday resting and consult her doctor to decide if she can compete in Friday's free team finals, the coach added.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

29-Year-Old Trans Woman Causes Backlash After Beating 13-Year-Old Girl In Skateboarding Contest

A 29-year-old trans woman has caused controversy after beating a 13-year-old girl to win first place in a women’s skateboarding event in New York. Ricci Tres was born as a male but now identifies as a woman entered the Boardr Open, which is a street skateboarding contest that is open to skateboarders of all levels but is split into male and female events.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

9K+
Followers
869
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy