Connecticut Race Tracks Perfect for High Speed Summertime Fun

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Start early and beat the heat with a Roughly 5 mile hike to one of the best views in the state. Print up a map! Bad weather may shorten but won't cancel. Leashed dogs OK. Bring water and a snack for the lookout. Hike will be over before lunch. Joint hike with AMC and New Haven Hiking Club. Participants must sign both lists. Meet at 8:45 am for 9:00 am sharp at Line Street Lot. Get there early. Lot fills up quickly and then you will have to park on street. Directions: From Route 83 and Route 94 intersection in Glastonbury, go north on Route 83 and at Manchester town line (across from Shallowbrook Road), take right onto Line Street (don't park in golf course lot) and follow for about a mile to lot on left. From I- 384 East, take exit 3, left at light on Route 83 South towards Glastonbury, pass over Reservoir causeway and drive by Manchester Country Club. At Glastonbury Town line, take left onto Line Street and drive about a mile to hiking/mountain bike (not golf course) lot. Get there early for a parking place in lot or park in street.

MANCHESTER, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO